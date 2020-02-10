Advertisement

According to the chairman of the public investigation into the disaster that killed 72 people, those involved in renovating the Grenfell Tower may be charged with fraud and conspiracy.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick has informed the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox, that during the forthcoming hearings examining the marketing of the combustible linings and insulation that will spread the fire, there is a high likelihood that witnesses will be asked questions related to potential issues To discuss fraud.

The investigation had already heard that witnesses could be prosecuted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and in some cases charged with manslaughter or corporate murder.

Advertisement

Moore-Bick revealed the possibility of alleged fraud in an application to Cox for a company that the oral testimony of witnesses would not be used in criminal proceedings against them.

“Any questions asked to employees of the manufacturers or sellers of the cladding materials about how they came to market potentially dangerous products can result in them exercising the privilege against self-blame,” said the retired judge of the Court of Appeals.

The investigation was closed on January 30 when lawyers from the architects, the prime contractor, the facade contractor, the fire engineer and the landlord filed for permanent protection against self-accusation.

The investigation had already shown evidence that Arconic, the company that made the cladding panels, knew in 2015 that the material used on Grenfell was “dangerous on facades”. It was also noted that in 2013 Celotex, which made the combustible insulation, was considering whether “our product should realistically not be used behind most cladding panels as it would burn in the event of a fire”.

The request for an undertaking that the police and prosecutors do not make oral statements in public investigations to attempt to send people to prison has angered many of the bereaved and survivors. They believe that the companies and executives responsible for the catastrophic cleanup should openly and unconditionally make truthful statements and bear the consequences, even if this results in criminal prosecution. Others have remained neutral on the request, as the company is the only way that witnesses can realistically prove the investigation.

Moore-Bick told Cox that he did not believe the company would hinder prosecution. “Given the abundance of evidence and testimony that are already available to the police, it is unlikely that admissions or inconsistent statements, even if they could be a benefit, will form the basis for a law enforcement decision,” he said.

He also urged Cox to “urgently” make a decision, saying the evidence the investigative team uncovered “suggests that significant public health and safety risks remain until the full extent of what is happening in the Grenfell Tower is reached. ” brought to light “.

The investigation is expected to resume on February 24 at the earliest.