Grenfell remediation companies have shown no trace of responsibility, the investigation said

Firms involved in the renovation of the Grenfell Tower have said “no trace of responsibility” for the fire, although experts say the work has failed to comply with building codes, an investigation was conducted.

The second phase of the disaster investigation began on Monday and will examine how the high-rise block was wrapped in a flammable envelope. In the first phase it was found that this was the “main reason” for the rapid spread of the flames.

The investigation’s advisor, Richard Millett QC, said in his opening speech: “With the exception of RBKC (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea), not a single key participant who was involved in the primary renovation of the Grenfell Tower felt able to do an unrestricted one To give an opinion against his own interests.

“With this lonely exception, Mr. Chairperson, there is no trace of assuming responsibility for what happened in the Grenfell Tower in these detailed and carefully prepared statements.

“Not by the architects, not by the contract managers, the main contractors.

“Any member of the public who reads these statements and values ​​them at face value must conclude that everyone involved in the renovation of the Grenfell Tower has done what they should and that no one has made serious or harmful mistakes.

“All key participants who played a key role in the Grenfell Tower presented a detailed case in which they relied on others and how the work was in no way inferior or not compliant (with the building codes).

“In any case, what happened as each of them would have was someone else’s fault.”

building codes

Mr. Millett told the chairman, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, that he had to take into account the conclusion in the first part of the investigation that the work “did not comply with certain important aspects of the building code”.

The second phase of the investigation was initiated after a member of the committee of inquiry resigned after being associated with a nonprofit branch of the company that supplied the deadly cladding of the tower block.

Benita Mehra resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday after it was revealed that she was a former president of the Women’s Engineering Society, who, according to the company’s website, had received funding from Arconic, the supplier of Grenfell’s cladding, last year , for an apprentice conference.

Michael Mansfield QC, who represents the victims, said there was “a breathtaking silence” from the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office regarding Ms. Mehra’s resignation from the panel on Saturday.

He added that there was “no word on whether there would be a replacement”.

Mr. Mansfield told Sir Martin that if he could confirm whether it would be replaced and what the difficulties were, it would “give this company considerable strength”.

According to survivor groups, phase two of the investigation must focus on who is responsible for the “devastating renovation” of the 25-story building between 2012 and 2016.

Relatives – Grenfell Tower request to check the cladding as the panel member has given notice of termination via the link to the supplier

