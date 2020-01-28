Green shoots: Mid-caps, small-caps rally in the new year, bring hope for a revival in the economy

Advertisement

Written by Sandeep Singh

New Delhi

January 27, 2020

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finance was the largest loser with 4.63 percent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. (Image source: Getty / Thinkstock)

After a poor performance in the past two calendar years, the mid-cap and small-cap indices show some promise in 2020, with both indices on the Bombay Stock Exchange rising 5.7 percent and 8.4 percent respectively in January to date . This growth is even due to the fact that the Sensex benchmark (30 bluechip stock index) has grown by only 0.7 percent during this period amid growing concerns about the economic recovery.

While Sensex increased by 5.9 percent in 2018, mid-cap and small-cap indices fell by 13 and 23 percent respectively. Similarly, while Sensex jumped more than 14 percent in 2019 during the calendar year, the mid and small cap indices fell by about 3 and 7 percent respectively.

Due to the stronger ability of bluechip companies to withstand all the stress in the economy, both domestic and foreign investors have parked their funds with them in the last two years. However, because many bluechip companies are highly appreciated, experts say that a revival of the economy could first see a rally in mid-caps and small-caps.

“It’s hard to say for the short term, but in the next two to three years we believe that mid and small caps will catch up as economic growth picks up,” said Mittul Kalawadia, fund manager, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund.

Although it is early to say that this may be the year of revival for mid and small caps, there is a view that a budget is aimed at giving a boost to the investment and consumption engines of the economy and an increase in revenue growth for companies will outperform mid- and small-cap companies because their valuations remain reasonable.

Some say that the market always builds a gap between large caps and mid caps and small caps, and the latter comes in when the former sees the valuations getting rich. “When the valuation for large caps increases, investors start looking at mid and small caps and we see that they are getting traction from now on,” says C J George, MD, Geojit Financial Services.

But does this rally in mid and small caps mean a revival of the economy? George says this could be the case. “Although we do not see a significant increase in investment, credit decrease and consumption, it could happen that the market for a revival of the economy is rising. In general, there is a six-month difference between the rise in markets and the recovery of the economy, and sometimes it happens that markets give confidence in the economy, “he said.

For now, the rally in mid and small caps has been better for more than one reason, driven by a better-than-expected third quarter result and good performance in quality stocks in the consumer sector.

“In mid-caps, the rally has been in two segments. The first was in quality stocks that have risen in recent weeks. The other was in small banks and NBFCs in the mid-cap segment. They did well after they expected better performance than expected in the context of economic slowdown and general credit concerns. Their ratings were also reasonable. In the small caps, consumer-oriented and other quality stocks that announced good results did well. Value basket in small caps has also recently caught up with performance to some extent, but is still outperforming quality and growth, “said Kalawadia.

On Friday, the BSE mid-cap index closed at a high point in 18 months at 15,822, while the BSE small-cap index closed at a high point in eight months at 14,867. On Friday, under the mid-cap index components, while AU Bank witnessed a sharp rise in its share price, ICICI Securities saw a 6.7 percent rise in its share price. Among the small-cap index components, Sadhana Nitrochem jumped 20 percent and GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed a jump of 17 percent.

