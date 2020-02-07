Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

State-owned defense equipment manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received the Ministry of Defense Research and Development (DRDO )’s first approval for its light utility helicopter (LUH) on Friday, paving the way for its production. LUH will replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleet, HAL said.

LUH is a single-engine, light and extremely manoeuvrable 3-ton helicopter that was specially developed to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

So far, three prototypes have been built and over 550 flights have been carried out under different terrain and climatic conditions.

Arup Chatterjee, Director, Engineering & R & D, HAL, said that LUH’s basic configuration performance is satisfactory across all terrain and in all weather conditions and that HAL will advance the next phase of integration and flight test of mission role equipment on LUH.

At 3:15 p.m. HAL fell 2.3% to GBP 783 per share versus BSE, while the Sensex benchmark fell 0.42% to 41,137.79 points.

During the 5th round of the Indo-Russian military industry conference at DefExpo in Lucknow, 14 memorandums of understanding were signed between Indian and Russian companies, which provided for the joint production of spare parts for a number of military platforms and weapons systems. The Indian government is targeting arms exports worth $ 5 billion by 2024.

