Green Day release new album 'Father Of All Motherfuckers', release new video with 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo: Stream & Watch

The official title of the new album by arena punk veterans Green Day is Father Of All … But the actual title of the album that we should apparently be using is Father Of All Motherfuckers. Apparently, even 26 years after dookie, Green Day doesn’t have the power to put the word “motherfucker” in an album title.

Green Day are preparing for a big stadium tour this year with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, and so the bright, clear Father Of All … is an album with songs that are clearly meant for stadiums. (Actual ticket buyers in these stadiums are usually waiting to hear “When I Come Around” and “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams”, but that doesn’t matter.) We have already released the theme song “Ready, Fire, Aim”. and “Oh yes!” And today the whole LP is out.

Today Green Day has released a new video for the previously unpublished, extremely produced Meet Me On The Roof. “The clip by directors Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer shows Gaten Matarazzo, Dustin from Stranger Things, as a kid, who books Green Day to play on his high school rooftop and perform a dangerous motorcycle stunt to impress a girl , That seems like an exaggeration to me, but it’s been a while since I was in high school. Billie Joe Armstrong has a double duty and plays both himself and a friendly motorcycle stutman. Stream the new Green Day album and watch the video.

Father of all motherfuckers – that’s right, motherfucker; We use the “motherfucker” – is now available from Reprise.