Green day - father of all motherfuckers | Album reviews

Advertisement

The lowdown: There is evidence that 2020 could be the year rock and roll and guitar bands celebrate their triumphant return. The wave of nostalgia has undoubtedly already hit famous rock bands of the past. Just ask the My Chemical Romance fans who managed to sell out four nights at the Los Angeles Forum in almost record time (and their entire tour in six hours). But this week, the legendary punk band Green Day will surprise fans with brand new music and release their thirteenth studio album, Father of All Motherfuckers. Rumor has it (and rightly so) that it’s the shortest Green Day album, and the 10-song episode is just over 26 minutes long. With three throwback singles on the track, fans are eagerly waiting to hear the remaining unpublished songs and determine where exactly Green Day – and their rock’n’roll type – will be in 2020.

(Buy: Tickets for the next Green Day Shows)

Could an album as slim as Father of All … exceed the success of previous albums like the sprawling rock opera American Idiot (2004)? Or the trio returns to its roots with reduced punk songs, like they did in Kerplunk in 1991! – still one of the best-selling independent albums of all time. High tasks. In September 2019, the band played a surprise show in the small Whiskey a Go Go on Sunset Boulevard. to advance the announcement of their upcoming “Hella Mega Tour”, which will take place in March together with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in open-air stadiums in the USA. Some criticized that pop stars like Billie Eilish could sell stadiums without sharing the bill with anyone, which implies that rock bands – even successful ones – need double and triple bills to fill the same seats. Still, stadium packing sounds more like the skirt is gaining momentum, as if it is dying out, and Father of All … won’t do anything to harm this trend.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXv00PJ9IQM (/ embed)

The good: Though it is unlikely for a punk band over 30 to develop musically, Green Day stretch and give listeners a rock and roll history lesson with Father of All Motherfuckers. Starting with an allusion to the Beatles, “Stab You In The Heart” is an early rock throwback with a lot of screaming girls who are directly embedded in the production. The third single “Oh Yeah!” Borrows especially the refrain from Gary Glitter’s 70s hit “Do You Wanna Touch Me?” (Later from The Runaways), while “Graffitia” is most reminiscent of Billy Idol from the 1980s.

Many of the previously released singles, such as “Father of All …” and “Fire, Ready, Aim”, show Billie Joe Armstrong in the falsetto (it is almost difficult to identify the singer) and in the slimmed-down production, a clear allusion on earlier punk. These tracks are a departure from almost everything Green Day has released in the past 10 years. As a rule, these are much more pop-like arrangements, often with multiple vocal levels, harmonies and strings – like. “With flashes like“ Sugar Youth, ”we feel like you can close your eyes and hear an unpublished song by Dookie with a 22-year-old Billie Joe playing angrily on his famous baby blue guitar. No rock history class would be complete without a few initial setbacks to American Idiot and Revolution Radio’s pop-punk sounds, and we hear these influences clearly on a track like “Junkies on a High”.

The Sonic Throughline is apparently a lesson in rock history in less than 30 minutes, and the lyrics, which are always a strength for the Bukowski-like Armstrong, remain true to the punk’s themes on songs like “I Was a Teenage Teenager”: “I was a teenager full of piss and vinegar ”and“ my life is a mess and school is just for fools. “Armstrong reportedly said the lyrics are about” life and death of the party “and the” lifestyle of not giving a fuck. “We can always rely on him to be a speaker, even if he urges 50.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3cpdkhtGx0 (/ embed)

The Bad: There are exceptions (¡Uno !, ¡Dos!, And ¡Tre!), But the worst offense that Green Day usually commits is to be in its own shadow. They weren’t always able to create a story that was as bulletproof as American idiot or triggered a sound breakthrough that shook the mainstream like a dookie once did. Likewise, the father of everything … won’t blow a lot. But that doesn’t mean that the band doesn’t push to do anything important. More importantly, the focus is still on making the “album” a coherent statement, not just a group of singles who seemingly have no relationship. Father of All … fits into this category, even if this is not the statement that all fans want to hear.

Gen-Z may never hear Green Day the way Elder Millennials do and can appreciate what the band has given us over the past 30 years. Tracks like “Sugar Youth” and “Junkies on a High” may sound like senseless noise and disappoint those who are less familiar with the band and its roots. But Green Day’s legacy is no longer based on the next great single. It is now evolving into a movement that keeps the punk ideals alive – and pays homage to the rule-breaking that came before. Fewer turns and more torches.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaKMuFWMkRs (/ embed)

The judgment: Father of All Motherfuckers may not change the world or win the album of the year, but that no longer seems to be what Green Day thinks is most important. In other words, they left the revolution at home and are instead looking for new ways to grow and protect both their own and a larger legacy. Father of All … is a solid album that shows not only the mastery of the sound, but also the genre and an allusion to the sizes that stood before them.

Essential tracks: “Oh yes!”, “Stab yourself in the heart” and “father of everything”