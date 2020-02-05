Advertisement

The great-grandfather made Four Of Arrows one of the best albums of 2019, and the Seattle-based band was recently in the studios of the public radio station KEXP in Seattle. There they recorded a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi”, the legendary environmental theme Mitchell wrote for Ladies Of The Canyon in the 1970s. They are fairly close to the sunny morbidity of the original, and Menne can stretch out a more popular side of her incredible voice.

The great-grandfather recorded the cover for the KEXP International Clash Day, which takes place this Friday. This year’s theme is about climate change, and the broadcaster has also received Joy Formidable, Cartalk and Pink Lotion as cover songs – check them out here.

“‘Big Yellow Taxi’ is the first song that came to my mind when I thought about the environment,” great-grandfather’s bass player Carrie Goodwin told KEXP. “Make sure things are protected, and don’t take them for granted until they’re gone.”

Check out their recording on the route below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikbiwQrZVXA [/ embed]

The great-grandfather will go on tour next month.