Great Britain hopes for a free trade agreement with Australia soon after leaving the EU

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Sydney |

Updated: February 6th 2020, 11:03:32 am

According to the UK’s first secretary, “Hopefully Australia will be part of this first wave of high priority deals that we are pursuing.” (Reference picture)

Advertisement

Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hopes that a free trade agreement with Australia will be one of the first such pacts after Britain leaves the European Union, he said on Thursday.

After the official exit from the EU on January 31, the UK entered a transition period that allowed it to negotiate future relations with Brussels and start talks with other major economies such as the United States and Japan.

“We already have a £ 17 billion trade relationship, but we have the potential to do a lot more,” Raab told reporters in Canberra, Australia. The number is equivalent to $ 22 billion.

“Hopefully Australia will be part of this first wave of high priority agreements that we are pursuing,” added Raab after meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Neither Raab nor Payne specified a schedule for starting free trade talks.

Australia is in the middle of negotiating a trade agreement with the EU, but Payne said negotiations with Brussels would not slow the progress of a UK deal.

Although Australia has close ties to Britain as a former colony, trade relations have deteriorated significantly over the past 50 years.

The UK now accounts for only 3% of Australian exports, while China accounts for almost 40%. Britain’s entry into the common market in 1973 was widely regarded as a betrayal in Australia, based on decades of tradition and numerous customs agreements.

Proponents of Britain’s exit have argued, however, that “family ties” with Commonwealth members like Australia could offset the partial loss of 444 million customers in Europe.

During his two-day visit to Australia, Raab will also meet Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Secretary of Commerce Simon Birmingham.

The talks are expected to focus on trade, but the UK’s decision to assign Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G network could also be discussed.

The world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment is facing an in-depth examination of its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations of allowing government espionage in the West. The United States is calling on the allies not to use its technology.

Although no evidence has been released publicly and Huawei rejects the allegations, the allegations have caused several western countries, including Australia, to hamper the company’s access to their markets.

In January, the UK announced that high-risk providers would be excluded from the sensitive core of networks and a 35% cap would apply to their participation in the non-sensitive areas. ($ 1 = 0.7702 pounds)

“We already have a £ 17 billion ($ 22.07 billion) trade relationship, but we have the potential to do much more,” Raab told reporters in Canberra.

“Hopefully Australia will be part of this first wave of high priority deals that we are pursuing.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.