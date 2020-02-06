Advertisement

Gray Daze, the band Chester Bennington was in before joining Linkin Park, will release a new album this spring called Amends. The LP contains newly recorded versions of old songs, with Bennington’s original vocals still available. The band has also released a video for the leadoff track “Sickness”.

Bennington came to Gray Daze in 1993 as a young teenager. Until their breakup in 1998, the band gained significant followers in the Phoenix, Arizona region, after which Bennington joined Linkin Park.

Chester had turned to Gray Daze drummer Sean Dowdell to bring the band back together and play a 20-year show celebrating Club Tattoo, a business they ran together. They teased a reunion show in early 2017, but unfortunately Chester committed suicide this summer.

For the Amends album, which will be released via Lorna Vista Recordings on April 10, Dowdell and the other Gray Daze members Mace Beyers (bass) and Cristin Davis (guitar) have re-recorded the band’s old tracks, with Bennington’s original vocals preserved. Musicians like Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, Helmet’s Page Hamilton, Bush’s Chris Traynor and others also appear on the album and contribute to the elaboration of the songs.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chester’s widow Talinda Bennington remarked: “(Chester) wanted to do Gray Daze again because the music was great, he loved it at the time and he was looking forward to doing something he had achieved so much and come so far since then – he loved it. “

After the first single “What’s in the Eye”, which was released in mid-January, Gray Daze released a music video for the song “Sickness”. The video can be seen below, while the Amends album can be pre-ordered through the official Gray Daze website.

01. Illness

02. Sometimes

03. What is in the eye

04. The syndrome

05. In time

06. Just like heroine

07. B12

08 soul song

09. Morei Sky

10. She shines

11. Scream