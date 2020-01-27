Grand Junction doctor accused of using his own sperm instead of anonymous donor trials to dismiss the lawsuit

Advertisement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado – A fertility doctor in western Colorado accused of allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate several women says the women have no legal complaints because they requested artificial insemination from an anonymous donor and that’s what they received.

“I think it’s a very selfish version of the word” anonymous, “” said lawyer Patrick Fitz-Gerald.

Fitz-Gerald, who represents the families suing Dr. Paul Jones, said anonymity should benefit both parties, including the sperm donor.

Up to six families have filed a negligence and fraud lawsuit against Jones for using his own sperm in several successful artificial insemination procedures from 1975 to 1989.

Jones’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the claims against him on December 27 on the grounds that the limitation period had expired.

Families discovered that Jones was the biological father through DNA testing.

“Firstly, this was only discovered very recently and, secondly, we also believe that there have been acts or omissions to deceive our customers or hide this information and that the law also covers this,” said Fitz -Gerald.

“He told my mother that the donor would look like my father,” said alleged victim Maia Emmons-Boring, adding, “He said he would be a medical student.”

The recent petition filed by Jones’ lawyer says, “It is no mistake that neither of the spouses or children has ever been physically injured as a result of their alleged ancestral discoveries.”

“Just knowing emotionally that I am related to a man who seems to have no moral compass and thinks he has done nothing wrong, it is a concern that we inherit his personality and that our children inherit from their grandfather, “Emmons -Boring said.

Emmons-Boring’s potential half-sister Shawna Hults tells FOX31 that the motion is nonsense for her.

“We have up to about 15 half-siblings. If I had not left the western slope, I could have married one of my brothers,” said Hults, adding, “It could have happened someone and they don’t know it. “

FOX31 called and texted Jones, emailing his lawyers and lawyers representing the Women’s Health Care clinic in western Colorado, where the fertility treatments were performed. Our messages went unanswered.

On November 1, Jones voluntarily surrendered his medical license. He denied allegations that he used his own “fresh sperm” to soak several patients.

