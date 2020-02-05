Grand Hotel Video: Freddie Stroma is an unreal explosion from Alicia's past

Advertisement

A former good friend is after Alicia’s company – and maybe her wreath of hearts too – when he takes a quick look out of ABC’s Grand Hotel.

As a result of {the summerime} sudser on Monday, UnREAL alum Freddie Stroma is guest as Oliver, the partner manager of the rival Finn Hotel in Miami. Oliver is a good friend of Alicia from the Enterprise Faculty and is now in competition for her company, if not more.

Press Play at the top to see how the previous classmates unexpectedly reunite.

Elsewhere in the following episode entitled “Love Thy Neighbor” and broadcast on Monday at 9/10. Ms. P is masked while Javi takes on his new paternity role despite his household’s concerns.

