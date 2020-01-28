Grammys Nipsey Hussle Tribute presents John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, etc .: watch

Advertisement

The late Nipsey Hussle was nominated for three Grammys this year and posthumously became the first winner today. The Recording Academy paid tribute to him by organizing a star tribute to this evening’s show from the birthplace of rapper LA =.

Among the friends and collaborators who took the stage at Staples Center: John Legend, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill and his fellow compatriots from Compton, Roddy Ricch and YG. Most of the artists wore traditional Eritrean clothing in honor of the cultural heritage of Nipsey. YG, who collaborated with Nipsey on the 2016 “FDT” hit, risked missing the Grammies after being arrested for robbery two days ago, but was able to play after all. At the end of the performance, the photo of Nipsey was projected at the back of the stage alongside an image of his Los Angeles icon compatriot Kobe Bryant, who died today in a helicopter accident. (Bryant had a tribute to him earlier that night.)

Nipsey was shot dead last March at the age of 33, about a year after the release of his first Grammy-nominated album Victory Lap. Since his death, he has been widely praised not only for his music, but also for his work in philanthropy, business and community development.

Advertisement

Watch the Grammy tribute to Nipsey Hussle below.

Nipsey Hussle tribute Dj Khaled and John Legend # grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/XKhKh0nPCK

– Bippity Boppity (@ Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

OMG !! They wear Eritrean cultural clothing on #GRAMMYs! Zurias on stage 😍 For Nipsey #TMC 🇪🇷🏁 pic.twitter.com/2Rqd2Iaz8b

– Senait Gebregiorgis (@SaitTV) January 27, 2020

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4DNDJq-jHU (/ integrated)

Advertisement