Grammys and Kobe Bryant mourn at the Staples Center in an only-in-LA. scene

A surreal only-in-LA. The moment happened on Sunday at L.A. Live, where thousands of fans gathered to mourn Kobe Bryant while the elite of music registered for the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.

Security was already very high due to the Grammys, and the Los Angeles Police Department said it didn’t see any problems as the downtown LA mall becomes a place to complain about the great NBA. Officials said there is a clear separation between the mall and the area where the Grammys are distributed at Staples Center.

It was a study in contrast. On one side of the complex came fans wearing Lakers jerseys and sweatshirts to understand what had happened. On the other hand, limousines came with highly fashionable celebrities. The Grammys planned to pay homage to Bryant, and he was in the minds of many.

Monty Brianton, 54, wiped the tears from his face with his right hand and glanced at a second memorial that began in the middle of LA Live’s courtyard. A family of five was sitting around the corner in the Yard House Sports Bar, and the kids were taping their cell phones to see the highlights of Bryant’s day when he played for the Lakers.

Nearby, Joe Rivas, 28, from Norwalk, stood in a Bryant jersey, staring at the TVs in the yard house, watching clips from Bryant’s game days. Rivas said he was in the gym when he found out about Bryant’s death.

“It made me sick, absolutely sick,” said Kyle Robinson, 28, a Lakers fan for life.

“I knew there would be a nice crowd down here, and it would be a place to talk about it and talk to other fans who hurt too,” he said.

“First of all, you want,” it’s not true, “said Robinson.” Now that it’s real, it sucks. He was a legend in this city. He taught us that hard work can be the best in everything All of these videos showing him in the gym late into the night gave me courage, it was inspiring. ”

Ryan Apfel, a USC student from Redondo Beach who played basketball in high school, said: “I was alone in my apartment and didn’t cry anymore. I looked for my Kobe jersey and said, “I have to get down there. I’m too restless I have to show my respect. “

“Growing up in LA, it’s such a big, diverse, and distributed city,” said Apple. “When I grew up here, I noticed, among other things, that the Lakers and Kobe brought us together. I think part of it was because of his approach to the game. I think a lot of people grew up with Kobe as a mentor. It’s not just about basketball. It was about how you approach life in general. Many LA people take that to heart. Even after his retirement, this is still a city in Kobe. “

The 26-year-old Herman Pech from Baldwin Park arrived in front of the Staples Center and joined a huge crowd of people mourning in Bryant jerseys mingled with Grammy Awards guests, including a couple in a shocking pink evening dress and a silver tuxedo jacket cheetah pattern.

Pitch said he grew up wanting to be the size of Bryant but had to stop an inch to five feet. He shot 100 baskets a day in his house, hoping to play like Bryant, whom he said had a high work ethic. “There are load management and players sitting outside these days,” he said as Bryant went out and played with a broken hand.

