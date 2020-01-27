Grammys: Alicia Keys & Billie Eilish bring their political blues

Advertisement

Billie Eilish accepts the award for best new artist at the 62nd Grammy Awards Show in Los Angeles, California on January 26, 2020.

More award-winning narcissism that blends bad music and bad manners

Singer Alicia Keys discontinued the Grammy Awards show almost at the beginning of last night, praising her profession as “that which can bring us all together – and that’s music”.

Then she dropped a semi-improvised political bomb: tonight, despite all the news we see, we have to unite. It’s so crazy that I don’t even watch TV. Defendant Commander-in-Chief, out with you, we’re bringing Cardi B. Cardi, can you please show these people what to do?

The mix of cheerleading, wild camaraderie and grinning insider embodied the arrogance of a pop star who stepped out of her alley. It’s almost to be expected, but this time it was so cumbersome that it was instructive.

None of Keys’ ideas matched as she transitioned from humane to uninformed apathy, political sniping, and tongue-in-cheek cuteness. The alleged “power” of the music was negated by Keys’ social semi-consciousness – her humble conviction not to watch TV, but only to know about news events and then promote her colleague Cardi B’s political endeavors (Cardi B is the indecent, money-oriented), but eager comedy rapper who recently announced a non-ironic desire to join Congress.)

Keys praised the loosely improvised melody of Lewis Capaldi’s hit “Someone You Loved” with its sensitivity and political flair. However, to cite Capaldi’s poetry, Keys pulled the rug out of her good intentions by doing what smug celebrities routinely do at award shows: boast sensibility and then carry on with sly, haughty conceit.

For an entertainer who has been fun in the past (Keys Fallin, My Boo, Empire State of Mind (New York), Girl on Fire), this is a criminal offense. In a way, her self-righteousness was well matched to an award last night, in which every performance (from Tyler the Creator to Demi Lovato) conveyed the selfishness and hostility that contemporary pop culture amusements today have.

This disruption can also be attributed to the night’s most celebrated Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old Californian, whose trophies for “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Album of the Year” and “Best New.” Artists “praised the desperate confusion and narcissism of the millennial youth.

On Eilish’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?” Issues of alienation of young people stand for widespread social isolation. It could be the first album about social media-bred solipsism – the location Eilish first conquered that led to her successful self-branding in music and fashion (15 million Instagram followers). Now her determination is taking the place of the former showbiz genius and generosity.

When we all fall asleep, we oppose the self-righteous attitude of “vigilance”, but it is very much like a bright dissent. Each song shows a self-destructive undercurrent that points to the influence of left malice, to the sad, angry biting back of revenge and resistance. She combines girlish daydreaming with nervous tension – Gothic music affections that are influenced by knee-jerk atheism (or something worse with “All the good girls go to hell”). Eilish’s bad romance with such influential idols as Lady Gaga leads to a persona and songwriting style that are outrageously disgusting, a manic rejection of old-fashioned showbiz aversions – but not entirely; Finally, Eilish was there to collect the jewelry that showed her acceptance with the showbiz elite.

The reviewers praised Eilish’s Asperger perspective for his inferior arrogance, the spiritual aberrations of homeschooled teenage cynicism. Rock critics have always loved this audacity, whether in male-dominated cockrock or in female variations – from white riot grrl punk to black female bravery from Keys and Cardi B. That may sound new because Eilish’s girly is a soprano, but it connects with what older, more conventional pop demagogues like Keys think it is “pronounced”.

Bad manners matter and we suffer from this arrogance almost every week during the awards season. The Grammys were just the latest example of moderators and performers who have an inappropriate sense of the occasion. Keys and Eilish simply reveal how music can be used insidiously. Eilish’s pop song tantrums and Keys’ false piety give the music the strength to tell us apart.

Armond White, a film critic, writes about films for National Review and is the author of New Position: The Prince Chronicles.

@ 3xchair

