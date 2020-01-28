Grammys 2020's In Memoriam segment omits notable names

Advertisement

The In Memoriam segment of the 2020 Grammy Awards really felt like it was thrown together at the 11th hour without much thought or research. Beyond the absence of a formal introduction or accompanying musical performance, the fast-paced segment missed several deserving laureates and misspelled the names of the others.

Among the individuals left behind in the In Memoriam segment: avant-garde songwriting legend Scott Walker, Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill, Silver Jew leader David Berman, Talk Talk Mark leader Hollis, Prodigy’s Keith Flint and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

In addition, the Grammys misspelled the names of Ric Ocasek of The Cars and the Spanish singer Camilo Sesto.

Although the In Memoriam segment had its problems, last night’s Grammy Awards presented thoughtful musical tributes to Prince, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. To view our full coverage of the ceremonies, go here.

Did you mean RIC Ocasek, #GRAMMYs? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1rGEnwIcrK

– Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 27, 2020

Dude if you went to put someone in your fucking In Memoriam, give his real name to @RecordingAcad It’s CAMILO SESTO NOT CAMILE SMFH pic.twitter.com/vY4CXFEKne

– SANTOS (@ _R0NI_) January 27, 2020

