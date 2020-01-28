Grammys 2020: watch all the performances

Advertisement

In addition to presenting nearly a hundred awards (most of which went to Billie Eilish), the 2020 Grammys presented a multitude of high-level performances. There have been star collaborations (Lil Nas X with BTS and Nas!, Aerosmith with Run-DMC), emotional feedback (Demi Lovato) and touching tributes to fallen musicians as well as the superstar of the NBA, Kobe Bryant. We have collected links to all of the performances from last night, which you can find below.

– Lizzo opened the show with a performance dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

– Alicia Keys paid tribute to NBA legend by teaming up with Boyz ii men for “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”.

– Tyler the creator delivered an overwhelming performance in support of IGOR.

– Sheila E., Bailiff, and FKA twigs have joined forces for an epic tribute to the prince.

– Ariana Grande increased the heat with a sensual mix of thanks, the next shots.

– Billie eilish deployed a delicate interpretation of “when the party is over” with the support of his brother Finneas.

– Aersomith and Run-D.M.C. nostalgic with a high energy performance of “Walk This Way”.

– Lil Nas X team up with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, and tall) Nas for a representation worthy of “Old Town Road”.

– Demi Lovato came back on stage for the first time in two years for the emotional debut of his new single “Anyone”.

– John legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG, and Roddy Ricch teamed up for a star tribute at the end Nipsey Hussle.

– Rosalía brought flamenco music to the Grammys.

– HER. performed his brand new single “Sometimes”.

