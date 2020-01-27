Grammys 2020 in review: Billie, Tyler, Kobe and A Dour Music's Biggest Night

Advertisement

Just when it seemed that this year’s Grammys would be defined by scandal, they were rather defined by death.

In the weeks leading up to the Sunday evening ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, a torrent of allegations from deposed CEO Deborah Dugan – all denied by the Recording Academy – suggested staggering decay within the institution, ranging from conflict to interests in the rape cover-up nomination process protecting Dugan’s predecessor, Neil Portnow. The controversy seemed intended to cast a shadow over the debates on Sunday.

Then the tragedy struck, and an even darker shadow loomed. Tributes were already planned for the prince who had been missing for four years (for whatever reason), LA’s beloved son, Nipsey Hussle (for obvious reasons), and retired Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich ( Ariana Grande metaphorically killed last year), but Kobe Bryant’s death weighed most heavily on Staples Center, the arena where the NBA superstar built his legend with the Lakers. Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday hours before the start of the Grammys in what Alicia Keys dubbed “the house that Kobe Bryant built”. So, of course, the show started with Lizzo proclaiming “Tonight is for Kobe.” Of course, Keys sang an emotional duet with fellow compatriots from Bryant, the Philadelphia Boyz II Men. And of course, the resemblance and Kobe’s jersey appeared over and over again all night – perhaps most poignantly in the finale of the tribute to Nipsey.

Bryant faced serious allegations in his life, but his stature was such that in death he overshadowed everything else on Sunday, including the Grammys and the behind-the-scenes struggles that overwhelmed him. He was so important to so many people that he became the big unifier throughout this music awards show – not to mention the fact that his own music career was just a footnote in a story highlighted by extraordinary athletic achievements. His gravity was such that at first, beyond the tributes to Kobe, he was embarrassed – especially when it meant first being subjected to real-life lovers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the new romantic duo, for a moment deaf in several senses.

But the cloud of mourning finally dissipated, how badly we ended up with an austere and excruciatingly long Grammys show that was depressing for more conventional reasons. Even a huge evening for the promising weird teen pop Billie Eilish ended up feeling like a bad omen once her monopoly on the main categories reached its absurd extreme. But if someone was going to be the poster child for this Grammys, it might as well be a goth hypebeast zoomer who feeds his desperation with comic relief “lol no matter what” – one whose debut album is haunted by death and whose most recent video finds it leading directly to the bottom of the ocean.

In almost four hours of television, the Academy has managed to present less than 10 awards (half of which to Eilish) and to conceal the existence of key nominees like Lana Del Rey and Bon Iver. Yet they sort of fit into a demoralizing performance of Aerosmith and Run-DMC, distant drummer Joey Kramer was lucky to miss, a schlocky ballad sung by Camila Cabello awards without factor to his father, a Jonas Brothers new song instantly forgettable, a song about- nothing of a tribute Prince in which FKA Twigs danced but did not sing, an in memoriam montage that shamefully left out David Berman and Mark Hollis among others , a horrible nominee-nominative parody of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” which would presumably be Keys’ opening number before a united tribute to Kobe Bryant becomes necessary, and a painfully elaborated “I Sing The Body Electric” in honor of Ehrlich at 11:30 p.m. EST. Standard. Time. Even by Grammys standards, it was bleak.

The cumulative effect was so unpleasant that it was easy to forget the redeemable gleams of an otherwise dark night. It was good to see Rosalía and Ariana Grande in action, even if none of them fully transmitted the magnetism that runs through their records. Lizzo’s opening medley reminded us that she was charming and extremely talented long before she started to feel like a cliché. HER. and Gary Clark Jr. (the latter supported by the Roots) argued that guitar solos would come back in style in the 2020s. Demi Lovato’s tearful return to the stage after a drug overdose was really moving, as was the legend of the country and winner for the first time of the victory of Tanya Tucker, supported by Brandi Carlile. I appreciated the way Lil Nas X gave life to the crazy maximalism of his incessant remixes of “Old Town Road”, this time punctuated by a surprise cameo from the original Nas. And good lord, Tyler, did the Creator bring it.

There was no good reason for IGOR to be excluded from the album of the year race – certainly not with Lil Nas X’s EP in the category – and Tyler was going to make sure we knew it. all. First there was the biggest performance of the night, a mix that found Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson in harmony on the soul “EARFQUAKE” followed by an army of Tyler clones (the real IGOR will rise- please?) Mobilizing for “NEW MAGIC WAND” with all the caustic energy of a first Odd Future concert. Then came Tyler bringing his mother on stage to accept his first Grammy career and delivering a sincere cry to his hero Pharrell over the music that played you. Still, it was strange that IGOR, which is not a rap album, won the award for best rap album – a subject that Tyler explained behind the scenes with his usual frankness.

“It sucks that every time we – and I mean guys who look like me – do anything of the genre or genre, they also put it in a rap or urban category,” said Tyler. “I don’t like this urban word – it’s just a politically correct way of telling me the word N. When I hear it said,” Why can’t we just be pop? ” “Given recent Grammy history, Tyler’s right to ring. The irony is not only that he only received a rap award once he stopped raping, but that the Grammys didn’t recognize the chaotic lo-fi hip-hop that Tyler helped introduce when he was reconditioned by a white teenager competing in the pop categories. That’s an old point, a friend of Tyler, Kanye West and others, for years, and it continues to be relevant. Does anyone doubt that Hollywood bleeding from Post Malone will prevail over Kendrick Lamar’s next album for the album? next winter?

Despite the context of IGOR’s triumph, I was happy to see one of the best albums of 2019 come to light. It would have been nice to see such courtesy offered to other exceptional winners of the first pre-show ceremony, including Anderson .Paak, Tool, Lady Gaga, Koffee and my personal favorites Vampire Weekend. I would have liked to have seen more trophies distributed on the main show, period – I am certainly not the only one watching the awards because I like to see people receiving awards? Instead, the Grammys deprived their audience of, uh, Grammys until the end, then bombarded us with one Billie Eilish victory after another, until even Billie Eilish was fed up. In the moments leading up to her final night’s victory – Record Of The Year, after the gramophones for Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best New Artist – she could clearly be seen saying, “If he please don’t be me. “

“Please don’t be me. Please.”

Billie Eilish being really disgusted with his own success is one of the most hilarious things I have ever seen at a big awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N

– Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

It was her. I thought Eilish would have a big night, but I didn’t know how obsessed she was with decision makers in the music industry. The Eilish lovefest extended to his brother and close collaborator Finneas, winner of the Producer of the Year award exclusively for his work on his first album WHEN WE ARE ALL SLEEP, ARE WE GOING? against a field of more established candidates with several titles to their name. But on this Grammy night, there might as well be no other LP Many listeners, including myself, recognized the debut of Eilish as the sound of the future, an intuitive eureka naturally arising from a decade of cool-kid trends. Seeing her mix of morbid rap SoundCloud, scary ASMR YouTube channels and fainting on Instagram was like ending up with a light bulb and quoting the girl herself: “Duh”.

It turns out that Eilish’s epiphany was as marketable for parents of generation X as for their children of generation Z, not to mention the millennials clinging to the relevance of young people (guilty) and baby boomers who love Karaoke carpooling. Like it or not, such magnetism has now earned her a place in the lineage with the Grammy royalty Taylor Swift and Adele. No matter how much respect you have for Eilish, a sweep of the main categories sounds like an exaggeration, like a failure to understand the scope of the modern mainstream. Despite her avant-garde aesthetic, it is also a retreat: another young white white pop singer anointed by an institution whose taste for these artists has apparently become a constraint. If going all-out on a teenager was supposed to mean a resurrection at the Recording Academy, the focus on one mind was more like a zombie group frenzy – a makeshift memorial turning into The Night Of The Living Dead, like something from a strange song Billie.

