Grammys 2020 hits low demo scores

The iteration of the Grammys last night was exceptionally bleak – you could even call it a “sad, heavy and fucked up TV night” – and apparently this year’s ratings were pretty bleak too. The number of viewers has continued to decline in recent years, and although this is not the worst Grammy performance – this record is still held by the 2006 installment – the awards ceremony has reached new specific low point. This could prompt you to question all the activities of “the biggest musical evening”.

As the Wrap reports, the Grammys only scored 5.4 in the 18-49 age group. This is the worst part of this demo, but it is also an important milestone that the Grammys have taken each year lately – 5.4 was down from 5.6 last year, which was at epoch a record high after the 5.9 in 2018. Overall, the show drew 18.7 million viewers, which is a drop of 6% from last year, but still does not go down to 17 million in 2006.

Perhaps it is because people, especially young people, no longer really crowd around television for great community experiences; it is no wonder that once monolithic live television events are declining. Or, you know, it might be because the Grammys are notoriously boring and bad and young people have better things to do with their time before the collapse of society. Perhaps one of the reasons the Grammys awarded the four major awards to Billie Eilish was in an effort to win back the children. Good luck with that.

