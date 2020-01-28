Grammys 2020 got it right (and 13 other takeaways)

Advertisement

Did you feel disgusted to watch the 62nd Grammy Awards because you just discovered – insert a shock meme – the Recording Academy could be a boys’ club full of misconduct and the nominations could be “rigged”? Don’t worry, we watched them for you.

Of course, as everyone knows, it’s not always music, it’s moments. That’s why the real winners were us last night – and we knew how to party. Whether it was memes, tweets, GIFs, or endless shots, there was no wrong way to celebrate.

This year, however, took a more serious tone following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant just hours before the ceremony. As you will see below, there have been tributes, tears and shared memories. In this sense, Music’s Biggest Night has become a kind of community wake.

So, in the spirit of taking advantage of a price discount in the only way that we, obsessed with the Internet, know how, we present to you the highlights that you may have missed.

Tyler the creator has a closet hell

. @ TylerTheCreator has arrived at #GRAMMYs. (📸: Rich Fury) pic.twitter.com/8tr3XVmYrx

– Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) January 27, 2020

Paging M. Herman: Tyler the Creator won the War of the Sons on Sunday night with his immaculate groom outfit. In equal parts Big Adventure and Grand Budapest Hotel, the IGOR brain made us all rethink what we should do with our luggage. Say it was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the cupboards of the Grammy winner. –Michael Roffman

Maggie Rogers told a story with her dress

maggie rogers carrying her stainless steel water bottle in a chanel holder is a damn mood. we are a queen of the environment pic.twitter.com/kRW2YKORHZ

– casey (@ 99centburrito) January 27, 2020

While Tyler’s groom costume screams for a story, Maggie Rogers’ outfit has actually told one. Wearing a vintage Chanel 2013 dress, the candidate for the best new artist made a subtle nod to the year she went to Alaska and wrote her hit. Associate this anecdote with its Chanel bottle holder and, like the casey tweets above: it was a mood. –Michael Roffman

Lizzo sets the tone of the night

@lizzo kilt the opening at #GRAMMYs

She got the yall from her thick ballerina pic.twitter.com/K8IT0HFZ9x

– Shardi (@ShardanayMiyake) January 27, 2020

Out of respect for the late Kobe Bryant, Lizzo chose not to do any interviews on the red carpet, despite being greeted and despite the largest number of nominations of the evening. Needless to say, she saved her award-winning pipes to start the party, which she did immensely by performing both “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts” to open the evening. (The latter saw her wearing a super chic glow-in-the-dark suit. We’re jealous.) She also had her first word on the NBA MVP, saying what everyone thought at the Staples Center: “Tonight, this is for Kobe. I cry because I love you. “Swish. –Michael Roffman

Alicia Keys really read the room

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI0Uy3b1Iwg (/ integrated)

Host Alicia Keys added more weight to Lizzo’s lyrics by paying another tribute to Black Mamba. “We literally stand here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” she said, visibly heartbroken. To everyone’s surprise, Keys was later joined by the R&B Boyz II Men behemoths, and the four sang an impromptu performance of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”, tragically changing the lyrics to “today” . It was a hell of a hail. Mary pays tribute to a legendary hell, whose death is still not really recorded For everyone. –Michael Roffman

Lizzo was the only one not to uproot for Lizzo

Lizzo sang “Beyoncé Beyoncé” before winning the prize for the best solo pop 🤩 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A0V5VHQXcF

– gustavo (@gustavonever) January 27, 2020

Lizzo prayed for Beyoncé to win, and yet we all prayed for Lizzo to win. #prayersanswered –Michael Roffman

Lizzo found hope in Heartbreak

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5TYhoFvPus (/ integrated)

A shocked Lizzo punctuated her acceptance speech for best solo pop performance with explanations while talking about how this week – in particular, following the loss of a hero like Kobe Bryant – taught her that some problems are minor and that music is the beginning of people’s liberation. “Let’s keep reaching out, holding on to each other and lifting up.” –Erica Campbell

Prince is Forever

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOR6iIn0YS8 (/ integrated)

Prince’s longtime collaborator Sheila E. and blockbuster star R&B Usher honored Purple One with a special mix of “Little Red Corvette”, “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss”. The branches of FKA joined them for the tribute, which started the performance with its emblematic pole dance. But that was it. There was no singing from the star of Madeleine, and although this prompted several fans to deplore her lack of vocal performance, one could say that less is more. –Erica Campbell

Flava Flav Gettin Down to Aerosmith and Run Dmc on the Grammys is the highlight of 2020 rn hahahah pic.twitter.com/PGFp39lLRF

– m a d d a w g (@mmmaddawg) January 27, 2020

Lil Nas X wired a message in a meme

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drojmpUCC2M (/ incorporated)

Just when you think he couldn’t outdo himself, Lil Nas X, well, went ahead and outdid himself. In what could be described as the culmination of his record year, the rap superstar delivered the most famous performance of “Old Town Road” to date, inviting the masters of K-pop BTS, the veteran country music Billy Ray Cyrus, DJ and producer Diplo, country music sensation Mason Ramsey, and, yes, the other Nas. (Or, as he says, Big Nas.) The fact that it all happened on a rotating stage straight from Pee-wee’s Playhouse – seriously, what’s going on with all of Herman’s hints last night? – made it all the more worthy. But when you look beyond the seemingly unruly juxtapositions and really think about what’s going on, you begin to see an affecting portrait of how the hymn to success has become an unlikely source of unity. Won this cynic. –Michael Roffman

Demi Lovato makes a triumphant return

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oJIdTcBaKA (/ integrated)

For her first performance in two years, Demi Lovato returned with a tearful rendition of her new single, “Anyone”. Knowing that she wrote and recorded the song just four days before suffering a drug overdose in 2018 made the lyrics all the more touching. “Anyone, please send me someone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone,” she sang with amazing vulnerability. The emotionally charged moment stopped the play; that is, until everyone gives a standing ovation with admiration and support. It was something. –Erica Campbell

Tyler the creator became real

After winning the best rap album for IGOR and playing with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men for a mix of “Earfquake” and “New Magic Wand”, the creator Tyler shared his complicated feelings about winning. “I’m half on it,” he admitted. “On the one hand, I’m very grateful that what I’ve done can be recognized in a world like this, but it sucks that every time we, and I mean guys who look like me, do everything which is kind or whatever, they always put it in a rap or urban category. On the word “urban”, he added: “It’s just a politically correct way of saying the word n, for me. So when I hear that, I just think, why can’t we be fair in pop? So I felt like – half of me felt like the rap nomination was a backwards compliment. Said Nuff. –Erica Campbell

Hey, DJ Khaled won a Grammy!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gtJguGrFqw (/ integrated)

The loss of Nipsey Hussle was not lost on the Grammys. The life and heritage of the late rapper were fully exposed with moving tributes from John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG, but also two posthumous victories for the best rap song (“Racks in the Middle ”) and Best rap / song performance (“ superior ”). This latest victory also earned DJ Khaled a Grammy, giving new meaning to his 2006 hit “Grammy Family”. –Michael Roffman

Billie Eilish became the youngest artist to sweep the Grammys

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntCSW9DISbA (/ integrated)

At just 18, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the youngest person to be nominated and subsequently win prizes in all major categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year. year and record of the year. Eilish was clearly just as shocked by the honor, even saying, “Please don’t be me, please don’t be me” as she picked up one of her last night trophies. Both “mean” and when we all fall asleep, where do we go? won all but one of the seven awards for which they were nominated in an astounding sweep. In accepting the song of the year award, Eilish shared, “So many other songs deserved this, I’m sorry.” His brother and producer, FINNEAS, shared a similar sentiment, saying, “We don’t we didn’t write an album to win a prize, we wrote an album on depression, on suicidal thoughts, on climate change. We are here confused and grateful. – Erica Campbell

The Grammies have understood this … right?

I’m not going to lie: the list of winners for this year is pretty, pretty … pretty good, especially if we stick to our 2019 annual report. As you just read, artist of the year Billie Eilish has scanned all major categories, winning album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. Our Live Act of the Year Lizzo won three with the best Solo Pop Solo performance, the best traditional R&B performance and the best contemporary urban album. And our Band of the Year tool managed to achieve a victory in the category Best metal performance for a song of 15 fucking minutes (see: “7empst”).

It gets better! Our best favorite albums were also very well represented: Tyler, the Creator IGOR earned him his very first Grammy Award for best rap album, the father of the bride from Vampire Weekend won the best alternative album, Anderson. Paak’s Ventura won the best R&B album and the best R&B Performance and El Mal Querer de Rosalía won the prize for the best Latin, urban or alternative rock album. Elsewhere, a number of our favorite artists – from Cage the Elephant, to Elvis Costello & The Imposters, to The Chemical Brothers to Dave Chappelle – also won big.

So yes, not too many complaints here. –Michael Roffman

