Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish wins four major awards

Billie Eilish, who turned 18 in December, is now the second person to have swept the top four Grammy categories. Earlier in the evening, Eilish won the award for best new artist and song of the year. In the final moments of the Grammys television broadcast, she finished scanning. Immediately after winning the Album of the Year (which, according to Eilish, should have gone to Ariana Grande to thank him, then), she won Record Of The Year, the last prize of the evening, for her song “Bad Guy. ” quick, just by going back on stage and saying the words, “Thank you.”

The only person who has ever won all four major general field categories in one night is Christopher Cross, who won them in 1981. Adele also won all four general field categories, but not overnight.

Eilish becomes the youngest artist to win the album of the year, beating Taylor Swift who won in 2010 for Fearless. She also won Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Non-Classic Engineering Album.

With her victory for the record of the year, Billie Eilish is now the first female artist to win the four main #GRAMMYs award categories in a single evening pic.twitter.com/hKfHO2IE3y

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish at the acceptance of the album of the year award at #GRAMMYs:

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” 💕

pic.twitter.com/Prz1san3K8

– The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish dedicates his award for best new artist to fans, saying “this is the only reason we are all here” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/w72Aznfus9

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

“Please don’t be me. Please.”

Billie Eilish being really disgusted with his own success is one of the most hilarious things I have ever seen at a big awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N

– Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

