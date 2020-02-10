Graham says Barr allows the DOJ to investigate Giuliani's Ukraine allegations and warns of Russian interference

Advertisement

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters after he raised arguments in the Senate impeachment process against President Donald Trump on January 28, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced on Sunday that Attorney General William Barr had told him over the phone that the Department of Justice had launched a “process” to investigate allegations of corruption brought on by President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Advertisement

Graham, who appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation, distanced himself from the criticism from Giuliani and the president who tweeted before the show, suggesting that Graham was not doing his job.

“He has to open the judiciary and not stop until the job is done. Clean up direct current now, last chance! Trump said.

Giuliani revealed explosive charges in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters Saturday night, alleging that he had three Ukrainians who wanted to testify that the Obama Administration’s National Security Council in January 2016 asked Ukrainian officials to “pollute me (former chairman the Trump campaign Paul) Manafort. “

“I want to prove what happened because I believe that if we prove what happened, (the President) will be fully confirmed,” said Giuliani. “Lindsey, start.”

However, Graham distanced himself from the president and his lawyer, warning that the situation was the same as the Democrats who bought Christopher Steele’s unfounded dossier to damage the 2016 Trump campaign.

“Here’s what I want to say to the President. I’m not going to be Republican Christopher Steele,” Graham said. “Rudy Giuliani said last night that he had the goods from Hunter Biden. I called the Attorney General and Richard Burr, the chairman of the Intel Committee, this morning, and they told me that I’m very careful about putting anything that comes out of Ukraine against anyone. “

“All documents coming from Ukraine against Americans, Republicans, or Democrats must be checked by intelligence agencies that have expertise. Not because Russia plays us all like a violin. “

@ LindseyGrahamSC responds to @RudyGiuliani: “I will not be the Republican Christopher Steele”. He is “not sure” whether Giuliani will be played by Russia. CLOCK -> pic.twitter.com/4mljoFFxdV

– Face of the Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 9, 2020

The Department of Justice initially declined to comment on Giuliani’s investigation, but Barr confirmed Monday morning that “we had set up an on-site admission process so the department could carefully review all information coming from Ukraine.”

Barr was responding to Graham’s claim on the DOJ-Giuliani channel: “We had set up an admission process in the field so that all information coming from Ukraine could be carefully checked by the department to investigate their origin … including Information “by Giuliani.

– Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 10, 2020

Graham added that his committee would focus on FISA abuses against Trump’s campaign, outlined by Inspector Michael Horowitz, and “conflicts of interest” against the State Department over the role of Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

“I will get to the bottom of the FISA work process because it was an abuse of power by the Department of Justice, the FBI,” said Graham. “And we need to make sure Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest is investigated because it’s legitimate. How could Joe Biden really act against corruption if his son was on the Burisma board?”

Jill Biden said last week that her family’s friendship with Graham had ended after investigating allegations of corruption against Joe and Hunter Biden. Graham, who opened a probe in November, defended the move.

“My friendship with Joe Biden – if it doesn’t resist me at work, it’s not the friendship I was thinking,” Graham said to Fox radio presenter Brian Kilmeade.

Last week, the finance department sent Hunter Biden’s financial records to the Senate Republicans regarding his relationship with Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company he served on.