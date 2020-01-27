Advertisement

New Delhi: Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday urged retailers to promote Swadeshi by selling and consuming local products.

He warned local traders to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote Swadeshi products.

“When merchants use Swadeshi (domestic) goods, sell and promote Swadeshi products, economic growth is booming … no one can stop us from growing at 7, 8 and 9 percent and double-digit growth rates,” said Goyal here addressing members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

In one of his “Mann Ki Baat” programs, Modi asked people to promote local products.

The minister also asked CAIT to create a database of a number of businesses and employees in these facilities across the country, as this data will help the government effectively implement the requirements set by the dealer community.

CAIT announced that it would soon begin work and prepare the database over the next six months.

According to Goyal, data is essential for the government to prepare systems and programs for the benefit of the people, but regretted that some people are against the national population register.

For the export, the ministry is working on a program to improve credit for exporters.

He also emphasized the use of quality and standard products.

He said the US has more than 800 SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) and TBT (Technical Barriers to Trade) protocols, but India has fewer than 500.

