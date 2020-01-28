Govt puts 100% on the table and renews push to sell Air India

Advertisement

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi

Updated: January 28, 2020 4:52:34 AM

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI).

In its second attempt in less than two years, the government on Monday invited expressions of interest to sell its full 100 percent stake in its national airline, Air India Ltd. At the same time, the government will also sell Air India’s 100 percent in Air India Express, a low-cost airline, and 50 percent in Air India-SATS, a joint venture in which Singapore Airport Terminal Services owns the remaining 50 percent.

In the preliminary information memorandum, the government has made a number of important changes to its attempt to make it more attractive to bidders.

Bidders receive 45 days: MoS Hardeep Singh Puri

In March 2018, the government had offered to sell only 76 percent of the shares in Air India, but found them no suitors. Now bidders must have a minimum net worth of only Rs 3500 crore compared to Rs 5,000 crore earlier. There are no power requirements for a regular Indian airline. Furthermore, the government has frozen the long-term obligation to be bundled with the sale to Rs 23,286.50 crore.

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting expressions of interest. The qualified bidders would be intimidated on 31 March, effectively transferring the process to the new financial year.

Said Foreign Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: “We have started this exercise, months of planning and preparation have started and this is not the final, final. The bidders get 45 days, they come back to us. It is an interactive process … We are open to revising, refining and tweaking our views. “

According to its latest audited financial data, Air India reported a net loss of Rs 8,556.30 crore on a top line of Rs 26,430.60 crore during the 2018-19 financial year.

At the first attempt at divestment, even a 24 percent minority was viewed negatively by potential government buyers who would have received management control over the airline. The reason government officials then gave was that the value of the Center’s share would have increased once the transaction was closed.

The government has also adopted a principle of allocating only as much debt as the assets that are now being taken over by the bidder. An amount of Rs 23,286.50 will be bundled with the airline and this has been frozen to offer security to bidders. In addition, certain identified short-term and long-term obligations other than debts are also bundled with the package. This amount is at Rs 8,771.50 crore on 31 March 2019. The combined debts and obligations that the buyer will take on his book amount to Rs 32,058 crore.

explained

3 important changes to the sweet selection

The three most important sweeteners to attract buyers: 100% interest offered compared to 76% last time; lowering the minimum asset criteria for bidders and freezing long-term liability. The trade unions of Air India have met the government, but long-term global slowdown and political opposition from within can influence the divestment process.

“What is considerably different this time is that the accumulated debt over cumulative losses cannot be passed on to any concern. What is passed on is the same as the assets. In principle, we wanted the net current liabilities to be zero, ”said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Ministry of Investments and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The remaining debts and obligations of Air India are transferred to a special purpose vehicle, Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL), which will also retain the land assets, including the Air India Nariman Point building in Mumbai and various other residential apartments that are owned from the airline.

Pandey said these land assets will be sold to settle part of the total debt that AIAHL will hold – Rs 56,634 crore – and the remaining will be paid off by issuing bonds.

The estimated revenue that will be collected from the sale of land assets is expected to be approximately Rs 17,000 crore. However, land and buildings in Delhi, Mumbai airports and head offices, which are core assets for running the airline, will be provided to the new investor for a limited period of time. Until the transaction is concluded, additional debt from the airline is transferred to the SPV.

However, the government’s sales pitch for Air India is consistent with the latest attempt, namely the availability of attractive domestic and international slots at airports with limited capacity that can offer a significant benefit to any new player wishing to join or an existing player seeking is expanding to the Indian market; and premium wide-body aircraft that the airline owns. While the airline transfers four Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet aircraft to its subsidiary Allied Air Services – which is not part of the divestment process – the new investor gains access to Air India’s stock of 121 aircraft, including 27 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 16 Boeing 777 aircraft. However, 18 of the 121 aircraft that Air India uses are currently on the ground.

At the last divestment attempt, those who might have wanted to look at bids on the airline also raised issues with the airline’s employee power. The airline has 17,984 employees, of which 9,617 permanent staff. According to the provisional information memorandum, 36 percent of permanent staff will retire in the coming five years. In addition to the debt taken from the entity being divested, the government said that the rights of employees of approximately Rs 1,383.70 crore due to the recommendation of Justice Dharmadhikari Commission on overdue payments will be paid by AIAHL before the proposed transaction is closed.

In particular, the government also set the condition that the airline’s new investor should continue to use the Air India brand, consisting of the airline’s name and various logos.

