Governor begins repatriating Filipinos from Hubei, China, during the nCoV outbreak

MANILA, Philippines – The government began repatriating Filipinos from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, on Saturday, February 8.

The first group of at least 26 repatriates is expected to arrive at Clark International Airport in Pampanga at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, February 9th, and will then be taken to New Clark City Athletens’ Village, where they will be quarantined for 14 days. Officials from the Foreign Ministry (EDA) and the Ministry of Health (DOH) reported in a press conference on Saturday evening.

A team of 8 government officials were scheduled to fly on Clark’s Royal Air Charter Service at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday and should arrive at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The team consists of three officials from the EDA office of the State Secretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA), two doctors, two nurses and a medical technician from DOH.

During the three-hour flight back to Clark on the same chartered plane, they will assist the returners and provide medical examinations.

Two officials from the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, China, accompanied the returnees while they were waiting at the Wuhan airport.

The members of the DFA and DOH return team and the flight crew will also be subjected to the 14-day quarantine, officials said.

There were more than 40 people on the return flight manifesto, but only 26 of them were at the airport on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. when the officials held the press conference. Only 10 more were expected, but the repatriation team “will wait until the last minute,” said DFA-OUMWA Under Secretary of State Sarah Lou Arriola.

The others may have decided to stay behind, or they might not have been able to start the 10-hour drive to the airport in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei. Others may have problems with their visa or have been caught in cases that prevented them from leaving China, Arriola added.

The returnees are monitored throughout the flight home and subjected to three medical screenings, said DOH Under-Secretary of State Dr. Gerardo Bayugo.

After landing, the repatriates will disembark in the hangar at Clark International Airport, not in the passenger area. You will then be taken directly to the quarantine facilities in the athletes’ village.

Everyone gets their own room there. Medical staff will be available around the clock to monitor their health. Aid personnel will typically work in a different building than the repatriated quarantined.

Repatriates are mainly allowed to use cell phones to stay in touch with their families and relatives. The facility will have WiFi connection.

Arriola said an infant was among the repatriated. For fear of stigmatization, they asked the FDFA not to reveal their identity to the public.

There have been three confirmed cases of the novel corona virus in the Philippines, one of which died on February 1. So far, Filipino officials have put a total of 267 people under a virus probe.

At least 722 people have died of the virus in China, while more than 34,000 people have been infected, according to the latest official information.

The Philippine government is ready to sponsor a second flight for Filipinos in Hubei who are seeking repatriation, Arriola said. Filipinos outside of Hubei can fly home, she added. – Rappler.com