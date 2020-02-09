Government fails to address security issues in prison - report

Advertisement

The government fails to review prison conditions with security issues reaching record levels and “huge” backlogs in repairs, according to a report.

“Flagship” plans to “provide and maintain safe, secure, and decent prisons” have not been implemented, Whitehall’s issuing watchdog said.

The latest report from the National Audit Office (NAO) found that more than 40% of the prisons inspected in the last five years were assessed as poor or “not sufficiently good” for security and problems that reached the highest point ever.

Over the past ten years, the prison and probation service (HMPPS) has permanently decommissioned 1,730 cells and expects to lose 500 places per year due to the poor conditions of the remaining estate, according to the NAO.

A general view of HMP Pentonville, North London (Victoria Jones / PA)

More than 40% of prisons have to be repaired or replaced in the next three years.

There is currently a backlog of major repairs that, according to the report, cost £ 916 million.

Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said: “The prisons remain in poor condition, poor security has reached record levels and there are huge maintenance backlogs.

“The government has recently committed to creating 10,000 new prison places and needs to learn from its recent experiences.”

The report said: “The government has tried to improve conditions by outsourcing prison maintenance and creating new prison places through its flagship transformation program.

A general view of HMP Liverpool (Peter Byrne / PA)

“In 2014-15, HMPPS decided to outsource facility management and expected to save around £ 80 million by outsourcing to Amey and Carillion, but this failed.”

HMPPS has spent £ 143 million more than expected in the last four years and had an “inaccurate and incomplete understanding of prison conditions and services needed”.

It has “according to the report struggled to create new prison places”, with only 206 built and 3,360 under construction of 10,000 new for old places that it wanted to create in 2016.

“The main reason for these failures was the delay in agreeing and receiving funding to build new prisons.

“This meant that construction started later than planned.”

The report recommended that HMPPS develop a long-term strategy for condition standards and minimum investment levels.

Aidan Shilson-Thomas, of the Reform think tank, said: “The state of decay described in this report is worrying, with a handful of prisons a stone’s throw from” impending failures. “

“The state of our prison system is a source of national shame, which hinders the efforts to rehabilitate criminals.”

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said: “Hardly a week goes by without another high-profile announcement of longer penalties or delayed release dates, despite the lack of any evidence that more imprisonment is doing something to deter or reduce crime .

“This report exposes the recklessness of that approach, by sending people to a prison system that embarrasses us as a country and that all too often serves only to anchor the behavior it should change.”

The Justice Department said it “saw” the need to invest in maintenance and safety and promised to spend £ 256 million more to implement improvements in the coming year.

A spokeswoman said: “We recognize the pressure that prisons face and therefore we take measures to improve the estate and ensure adequate resources.

“We will always have enough prison places to keep offenders and the £ 2.5 billion investment from the government will create 10,000 modern places in addition to the two new prisons being built.”