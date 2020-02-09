Advertisement

The British government declined to comment on reports that Anne Sacoolas, the US diplomat’s wife, who had been the victim of a British teenager’s death in a traffic accident, had received additional protection because she was a senior CIA officer ,

The Federal Foreign Office merely announced that Sacoolas, who is being investigated for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August, was officially “as a spouse without an official role” in Great Britain.

Former Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt on Sunday accused the US of not behaving like allies in the investigation and said President Trump would not tolerate the reverse situation.

Advertisement

The government has tried unsuccessfully for months to persuade the United States to return Sacoolas. Sacoolas is killed for dangerous driving after she stuck Dunn’s motorcycle in front of RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, where her husband worked as a US intelligence officer.

According to Sunday’s mail, Sacoolas’ situation was aggravated by the fact that she had served as a senior CIA officer, although she was not declared as such when she and her husband moved to the UK.

A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said: “Anne Sacoolas was reported to us as a spouse without an official role.” She had diplomatic immunity under the role of her husband, which ended when she returned to the United States.

When asked about the reports on her CIA work, housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I don’t know why the US rejected our extradition requests. It has to return to the UK.

“She should face justice, and I think it is a terrible situation – we all agree – for the family. Not only have they lost their child, they also don’t see anyone being brought to justice for it.”

On the same show, Hunt had indicted the United States for refusing to send Sacoolas to the UK, noting that a CIA link might be relevant.

“It may have an impact on it, and I no longer know the truth of these things because I am no longer a secretary abroad, but I still think that it is absolutely unacceptable that she will not be brought to justice in the UK. ” he said.

“And if anyone questions that, all we have to do is ask what would have happened if the boot had been on the other foot if a British diplomat in the United States had been involved in a traffic accident in which someone died and died I fled to the UK on a private plane and evaded justice. I don’t think President Trump would stand up for that for a second, and I don’t think Britain would have done that. “

Hunt added: “And I would only say to the United States – and I am one of the strongest supporters of the special relationship. I think in a very insecure world, the world’s democracies have to stand together – but if we are to be in an alliance, we have to treat ourselves like allies, and that doesn’t happen. “

When asked about Hunt’s comments, Jenrick said: “We are disappointed and frustrated with the situation and we want a solution to be found as soon as possible.

“I will not hide our disappointment that we have not found the solution we wanted on this matter. We have a very good and deep relationship with the United States on many issues, but on this issue we are frustrated that we are have not yet achieved the desired result. “