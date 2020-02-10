Government accused of tax avoidance assistance with post-Brexit freeports plan Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Boris Johnson salutes from the deck of the tall ship Tenacious, moored in Woolwich, in East London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA.

PA archive / PA images

Advertisement

Labor has accused the government of reinvigorating a Thatcherite plan to introduce new freeports into the country, which they believe contribute to tax avoidance.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

The government says that the ports, where British taxes and fees do not apply, will create thousands of jobs, but they have rejected claims that this will lead to people avoiding taxes.

Ministers have launched a consultation process to name the sites of the sites by the end of the year so that they can be operational by 2021 after the UK has left the EU.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the move was an initiative of an “extreme right” government.

“This is the revival of a failed Thatcherite plan from the 1980s, intended to eliminate the regulations and our tax base.

“There is very little solid evidence that so-called free ports create jobs or stimulate economic growth, and show this as another ideological step by an extreme right-wing government.

“This plan only represents a ‘leveling’ for the super-rich, who will use free ports to hoard assets and avoid taxes, while the rest of us feel the effects of under-funded public services.”

But Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak denied that the plan would facilitate tax avoidance, and said a US merchant assured them that they are safer than other ports.

“I absolutely don’t think they do that and you clearly have strict rules,” the Tory minister told Sky News.

“It is worth pointing out that the EU is practically the only place in the world that does not use freeports, for example there are more than 200 in the US, employing hundreds of thousands of people, hundreds, billions of dollars of trade in those areas and that has been replicated all over the world.

“The American head of customs and border protection told me a while ago that he thinks their free trade zones are actually safer than their regular ports, because they check with customs before they get freeport status and they have special agents in the free ports, so I think that is a bit of a red herring. “

The free ports could see that goods brought into them did not receive tariffs until they entered the domestic market, without any duties being due if they were re-exported.

Freeports can be placed both inland and adjacent to ports, the government added.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General