Sorry, Gossip Girl Supporters, Serena, Blair & Co. will not be part of HBO Max’s upcoming engagement with the CW sequence – but they do exist within the ethos of the all-new drama.

“There are no new actors who like Serena and Blair. It’s not a remake. [It is] a sequel to this world,” director Josh Schwartz told reporters about the summer season press tour of Tv Critics Affiliation, where he sold his Hulu sequence Looking for Alaska.

The door is open to the unique stars, which included the main actresses Blake Energetic and Leighton Meester. “We turned to everyone to let them know that it happened, and we like it when they’re concerned, when they need to be concerned,” said Schwartz. “However, we did not necessarily have to make it dependent on their [participation]. They performed these characters for six years, and in case they felt good about it, we had to respect that. However, it might be nice to see her again. “

As a replacement, the 10-episode sequence will introduce a contemporary crowd of attractive private students from Manhattan into the all-seeing eye of Gossip Girl. According to the streaming service, the next-gen gift will “simply address how much social media – and the panorama of New York itself – has changed in recent years.”

Gossip Girl EP Joshua Safran will write the brand new take and play an EP. “He had a really nice attitude and a really nice thought, and it really felt like it was the second one,” said Schwartz. “Without a doubt, he had to undermine the unique paradigm.”

Schwartz added that the subject of a new gossip girl is something he and co-creator Stephanie Savage “have talked about over the past few years,” but they wanted the right thought.

“We felt like a model who was just our adult – no matter what the challenges of bringing these actors together again – it didn’t actually feel like a group of adults was being run by Gossip Girl had been led, it makes a lot of sense, ”continued Schwartz. “It felt like one thing was really intriguing about this concept, that we are all gossip girls now, in our personal method, that we are all the providers of our personal social media state and the way how we progress and progress has changed and mutated, telling this story through a new era of high school youth from Higher East Aspect. “

There is no premiere date for Gossip Girl 2.0. WarnerMedia’s new streaming service will launch in spring 2020.