GOP MP calls for Romney's expulsion from the Republican caucus

Senator Mitt Romney leaves the Senate Chamber during a pause in impeachment against President Trump in Washington. January 31, 2020. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

MP Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) Called on Thursday for Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) to be excluded from Republican ranks in the Senate.

“If I were (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell, I would exclude Mitt Romney from the Republican Caucus,” Gaetz said in an interview about Fox News’ Lou Dobbs Tonight. “He’s not acting like a Republican. He has shown no interest in working with this government or with Republicans who want to take advantage of the Trump presidency opportunity. “

“Frankly, I don’t know what the difference between Mitt Romney and a Democrat is,” Gaetz continued.

Romney was the only Republican senator to vote for President Trump’s impeachment. The Utah congressman is the first senator in American history to vote to indict a president in his own party.

“The president has actually put pressure on a foreign government to corrupt our electoral process,” Romney told the Atlantic in an interview released Wednesday. “Indeed, corruption of an electoral process in a democratic republic is an equally abusive and outrageous act against the constitution – and an oath that I can imagine. That’s what autocrats do.”

While Trump slandered allies, including Gaetz Romney, for his decision, other Republicans were less certain that Romney would be formally punished for voting.

“There is always a different day and a different poll, and it may be that not everyone is in every poll. Sometimes you only have to play the next game if that happens,” said Senator John Thune (R., SD ). “I am sure that the members of our conference will continue to work with him and accept his view.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.