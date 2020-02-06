Advertisement

Chris Matthews came completely unglued on Thursday evening. Here are just a few of the descriptions he had for Donald Trump and his followers: “Cult,” “Violent Purge,” “Goose Stride,” and “Dictator.” Regarding Trump’s comments in the White House, Matthews proposed to name a few less constitutional restrictions, the president is preparing for violence:When I wrote Trump’s words down, I wondered what they would mean in a country where the targets of such abuse were not protected by a constitution like ours, “

He added, “They sounded like the language of a dictator who triggered a violent purge that his goals were unlikely to survive“Matthews raged too.” President Trump spoke today with the poison of a black mamba. ”

Earlier, Sherrod Brown (OH) warned the Democratic Senator that the President and his followers were like a North Korean Nazi cult. (You will find out this combination):

Senator, when we look at pictures from North Korea that are just one example of a dictatorship, you see how everyone wears these high peaked hats and everyone smiles in unison or frowns in unison or marches in unanimous geese, and you watch the people in theirs The so-called assembly, their congress so called, are all frozen in fear of being considered somehow inappropriate as you are in this country. Are the Republicans starting to do this? Are you afraid of not showing emotions in public? You have to be exuberant in this cult when it stands before them, it seems.

The impeachment process and the past few weeks seem to have given Matthews a loose grip on reality anyway. On TuesdayImmediately prior to the state of the union, hardball host Trump compared Satan and struck at Americans considering re-electing the president. They seem to be “making a deal with the devil”.

Despite the exaggeration that dictator Trump threatens constitutional freedoms, It was Barack Obama journalists, including Fox’s James Rosen, were persecuted and spied on.

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Senator, if we look at pictures from North Korea that are just one example of a dictatorship, you can see how everyone wears these high peaked hats and everyone smiles in unison or frowns in unison or marches unanimously in the goose walk People in their so-called Assembly, their congress, they are all so stiff that they fear being considered somehow inappropriate, like you are in this country. Are the Republicans starting to do this? Are you afraid of not showing emotions in public? You have to be exuberant in this cult when it stands before them, it seems.

MATTHEWS: President Trump spoke today about the poison of a black mamba. “Witch hunt, evil, corrupt dirty cops, goodies, liars, shame.” These were the viperous words he spat out in the East Room one day when he started a prayer breakfast.

DONALD TRUMP: As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your President have been subjected to a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people.

MATTHEWS: Trump spat Vitriol on the house spokesman and the lone Republican senator who dared to remove him. ,

TRUMP: I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say “I pray for you” when they know it’s not.

MATTHEWS: When I wrote Trump’s words, I wondered what they would mean in a country where the targets of such an invasion were not protected by a constitution like ours. They sounded like the language of a dictator who triggered a violent purge that his goals would be unlikely to survive. I have never heard of an American president or any other person in our country who has been annoyed with so many. He was deeply forgiving of those who helped impeach him, from FBI director James Comey to spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi.

TRUMP: It was bad. It was corrupt. They were dirty cops. They were goodies and liars. And that should never happen to another president.

MATTHEWS: The President is clearly not on the way to moderation, let alone a reformation. And today there were none of the calls to unity mentioned in his state a few days ago. Trump does it personally. He wants repayment. For the Democrats, this means that they do not know who they are voting for as president. You know who you’re running against, not Donald Trump, but this Donald Trump! And that’s hardball for tonight.