Google publishes the most comprehensive brain scan ever

Scientists from Google and Janelia Analysis Campus essentially started the most detailed mind scan ever. With the technology used, a really small group of neurons can be imaged comprehensively.

Researchers from Google and Janelia Analysis Campus have published the most important and detailed mind scan research results ever. The mission includes detailed mapping for more than 25,000 neurons in some thirds of a fruit fly’s mind, containing more than 20 million synapses.

The scan is just not the kind of mind scan we are used to. Scientists have not examined flies with small MRIs. They cut the flies’ brains into layers 20 micrometers thick and bombarded each layer with electrons. The knowledge gained was then used to provide a 3D image of trillions of 3D pixels.

The purpose that scientists use to select fruit flies for screening is that their thought formation is extremely complicated compared to previous examples. In addition, they have a small mind that makes the analysis manageable. In contrast to various small animals, fruit flies have integrated navigation programs and behave similarly to courtship dances. Though smaller than many creatures, they’re smarter.

Combining hundreds of thousands of 3D photos is a very difficult process. Regardless of the support from synthetic intelligence, Google researchers have spent hundreds of hours studying digital synapses over two years. The real purpose here is that the images do not contain random neurons in the fly’s brain. These particular groupings are referred to as “Konectome” in accordance with the sphere of the Konectomie. Maps also contain hypothetical connection diagrams for the brain, and behavioral exercises can be followed with the theoretically appropriate map.

Scientists from Google and Janelia Analysis Campus have publicly printed the entire mission for institutions and individuals who cannot question the sources from which the mission is to be created. As well as the staff; The information, photos, films and other information have been carefully formatted to make them easily accessible to all and experienced researchers. If you are curious about the mission, you can test the fine print in terms of the work done here.

Video of a detailed mind scan

