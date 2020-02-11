Google Chrome will block unsafe downloads from April

Advertisement

Google strives to ensure that “secure pages (HTTPS) only download secure files” by gradually updating the Chrome browser

Published on February 11, 2020 at 3:22 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Google will improve the security of the Chrome browser by phasing out unsafe downloads through a gradual patching process.

Joe DeBlasio of the Chrome security team said in a blog post last Thursday, February 6, that the company is working to gradually ensure that “secure pages (HTTPS) only download secure files”.

Insecurely downloaded files can pose a security and privacy risk, as these downloads are “exchanged for malware by attackers and eavesdroppers can read users’ unsecured bank statements.” Worst risks quickly, offer developers the ability to update websites and minimize the number of warnings Chrome users need to see. “

The process starts with the launch of Google Chrome 82 around April, when the browser issues warnings about finally blocking mixed content downloads. Mixed content downloads are a type of download that Google defines as “non-HTTPS downloads that started on secure sites”.

The warnings and blocks affect file types that may pose the greatest risk, such as: B. Executable files. Further releases extend the coverage to other file types.

Desktop platforms, namely Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS and Linux, are affected first, while Android and iOS start their process one iteration later and start with Chrome 83 instead. Desktop platforms are expected to block all Chrome 86 downloads of mixed content that are scheduled for release in October 2020. – Rappler.com