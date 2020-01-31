Good work: Azita Ghanizada will cause a stir in season 2B

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Here comes the good work.

Alpha’s alum Azita Ghanizada will make her debut at Freeforms The Fosters Spinoff on Tuesday August 6th, the summer finale. Then it continues in the second half of the season.

TVLine has fully figured out that Ghanizada may be attending Kendra Zahir, a brand new employee of Speckulate, the place where Mariana works, to “turn the corporate tradition upside down”.

Advertisement

In addition to her role as Alphas’ Rachel (who had the power to enhance one of her senses at the expense of others), Ghanizada embodied previous television credit 9-1-1, Elementary, I Love Dick, and Main Crimes. She even appears during the fifth season of HBO’s Ballers (premiered Sunday, August 25).

Do you need an extra scoop for Good Bother or another gift? Email (email-protected) and your request can also be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.