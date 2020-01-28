Good Girls season 3 will be NBC Dramedy's largest so far

Advertisement

RELATED STORIES

NBC rewards Good Girls with its biggest season.

The Peacock web has increased the upcoming third season of the NBC dramedy with three episodes, bringing the current distance to 16, according to our sister outlet Selection. That is more than the 13 episodes of season 2 and the 10 episodes of season 1.

The information comes in the midst of the sense that collection designer Jenna Bans is planning to present Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) a brand new co-conspirator in season 3. The character’s arrival was announced in the final of season 2 when Beth noticed that she knew someone who could help them with their possible new counterfeit schedule.

Advertisement

“Annie, Beth and Ruby will certainly want and look for the experience of a graphic designer,” teased Bans against TVLine, rather than that this particular person “might be a suburban mother with a questionable background and little interest in” good ‘ Lady. ‘

Good Girls season 3 is scheduled for premiere at NBC during the mid season.

Advertisement