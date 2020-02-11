Good Doctor Summary: Shaun's (kind of) secret lunch triggers Carly's jealousy

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

This week at The Good Doctor, Carly struggles with her jealousy of Shaun and Lea’s ongoing friendship as Morgan’s deteriorating situation takes its toll on the work space.

After an early morning quickie – or, as Carly calls it, a romantic interlude before dawn – Shaun and Carly are late for work. Carly has to debate the timing of her rendezvous over lunch, but Shaun still has a lot to accomplish. What he doesn’t tell his girlfriend is that his task record includes lunch with Lea. When his former roommate settles on a salad, she tells him that she is determined to quit her soft start job. She has got into a rut and he or she wants a change.

In the meantime, Shaun, Morgan and Lim are once again dealing with social media influencer Kayley in St. Bonaventure (listed out of 13 reasons why Chelsea Alden). When Shaun saves her life, he has beneficial properties of undesirable publicity. The hospital needs to make the most of the scenario and support Shaun in the press, but the medical miracle doesn’t have to choose an interview. Even if he did, he says, he doesn’t have the time – what about the work and all the traffic he has with Carly! That’s exactly what he tells Glassman before changing gears, meaning that his mentor hires Lea to help digitize the clinic. Glassy hesitates, but agrees to consider Lea if Shaun will consider speaking to the press. And so Glassman invited Lea to an interview the next day to do Shaun a favor. He and Lea agree that they would kill each other, but Lea proves her price by bypassing the clinic’s firewall to indicate that sealed data may be intercepted by patients.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the hospital, Shaun asks Carly for lunch. He has to choose her opinion and see what she thinks about speaking to the press. As soon as he gets his girlfriend’s opinion, he tells her he’s on the way up to see what Lea thinks. Then he misses the fact that he noticed his beast for lunch yesterday. Carly is visibly upset, not just about lunch, but Shaun made Lea work at the hospital, the place where she can hover over her relationship. Shaun defends himself and says there was no point in informing his girlfriend about lunch beforehand. He also defends organizing an interview for Lea; When she gets the job, she works on the other side of the hospital all the time. Carly finally gets out and talks about her feelings with Morgan, of all people. Morgan says Carly has everyone who is jealous of Leah, which means a little bit of jealousy is nice. “Give in, then relax,” she says to her.

Finally, Carly confronts Shaun. She admits that Lea is an efficient buddy and that he or she doesn’t need her boyfriend to drive Lea out of his life. With that mentioned, it was like Wyoming again to go to Lea to get recommendations. Shaun is ready to understand Carly’s emotions and then tells her that they will work together through them. When it comes to speaking to the press, he ultimately decides to do so. He tells Glassman that he has considered all the arguments and that he often has to be known as an excellent doctor, not an excellent autistic doctor.

As for Morgan, her dialogue with Carly dates back to Kayley’s surgery, for which Lim chose her to take the lead. While outdoors, Morgan experiences hand pain; Your rheumatoid arthritis flares up again. She does not confess to Lim, but scrubs herself to the surgical intervention and the affected person suffers complications. Morgan finds a repair, but the complication may have been caused by her. Glassman confronts the third-year patient in surgery and suspects that her arthritic pain is the cause of the confusion.

Morgan also aggravates O.R. This week – or so, we’ll introduce ourselves. Outside in the hospital, she discovers Melendez and Claire during an afternoon run. In another scene, Lim enters Melendez’s workplace and closes the door. She tells him there is an uncomfortable thing to talk about: “You and Claire.” Melendez will get up from his seat and tell his ex that she can open the door because nothing wrong is happening between him and Dr. Browne. At this moment, Lim shows that she has received an unnamed complaint about favoritism and they should take care of it.

All of this happens against the backdrop of a fall of the week involving a single mother who uses her daughter’s chair to change chairs around the house. (The street “Mommy drank my shit” will keep my nightmares going for weeks.) This disgusting turn seems to be a blessing, as Mother’s stomachache forces doctors to do tests on her daughter’s chair. The results show that the child suffers from severe but treatable heart problems that have previously plagued her quietly.

What did you think of The Good Doctor Season 3, Episode 14? Meet the feedback along with your reactions.