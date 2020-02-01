Good Doctor Season 3 Promo offers first glimpses of Shaun and Carly's Date

Advertisement

ABC launched The Good Doctor season 3 main commercial on Monday, raising the question: “Will Shaun discover love?”

As viewers will remember, the season two finale ended with Shaun cutting a good figure and going to Carly’s house, the place where he invited the pathologist to dinner. This happened after an obvious mistake when Lea arrived here to find a suitable Shaun with a bouquet of flowers.

The 15-second teaser gives followers a first glimpse of Shaun’s and Carly’s date. In order not to be excluded, the Glassman and Melendez employees can be seen in the video below.

As TVLine only reported, Jasika Nicole (aka Carly) was promoted to jointly forward the sequence return. In the meantime, a pre-launched logline for Season 3 says in part: “As his friendships deepen, Shaun works harder than ever when he starts campaigning. The surgeon will save lives. “

The good doctor returns on Monday, September 23rd at 10 / 9c. In the meantime Press PLAY on the video below and then press the feedback along with your reactions,