Good doctor: Jasika Nicole is promoted to the regular season before season 3

The good doctor’s love life just got a whole lot more fascination: Jasika Nicole, who was previously Dr. Carly Lever, who appeared in the ABC series, was promoted to season three striker, as TVLine found out on her own.

As viewers will remember, the season two finale ended with Shaun putting on a swimsuit and going to Carly’s house, the place where he invited the pathologist for dinner. This happened after an obvious misdirection through which Lea came here to find a suitable Shaun with a bouquet of flowers. The main viewers suspected that he would question his roommate on a date.

“The audience has to see Shaun with Lea (together) and so do I, but we’ll see where we’re going,” producer David Shore told TVLine earlier. “At a safe level, I always said, ‘Oh, the audience hates me for not asking Lea about him. ‘At the time, however, I thought he should just ask someone – and Carly is someone we care about, and anyone who cares about Shaun becomes a breathtaking victory. Everyone (these romantic pairings) stands on the desk and stays on the desk as we move on. “

Meanwhile, the unique collection of Tamlyn Tomita, performed by the president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, Allegra Aoki, will return. The change in standing was announced in season 2, since Tomita only appeared in 9 of 18 episodes.

The good doctor returns on Monday, September 23, at September 10. Back in season three. (For additional ABC Fall release dates, click here.)

Are you trying to see Carly about the good doctor?