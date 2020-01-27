Advertisement

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado – Adam Gotsis of Australia continues to do his part to help recovery efforts in his home country after the massive fires.

On Monday, he teamed up with a few fifth graders at Wilder Elementary School in Arapahoe County to play again to help the billions of animals that are affected in Australia.

After watching YouTube videos of stray koalas going to people in search of water, students Elyna Rapp and Emilie Varnell decided they wanted to help.

On Monday, they launched a school-wide coin drive to raise funds. Whatever school is raised, the Denver Zoo will be up to the task. In addition, Gotsis promised on Monday that it would also match the funds raised by the students.

Gotsis, who also raises funds on his own initiative at “Green and Gold Unite”, marveled at the generosity of the two students.

“You know, for these young children to have so much heart and passion and to see them really put this fundraising effort into action is truly incredible. I am so impressed and honored that they would do this for my country, “he said.

Of course, the two girls were honored to have the extra star power there to support them.

“It’s super cool to have him (Gotsis) here,” said Varnell.

“I never thought that a Denver Bronco would ever come to my school for something like this. It’s great, “said Rapp.

