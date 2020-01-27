Golden Restaurant Week | FOX31 Denver

Advertisement
Golden’s Restaurant week runs from January 31 to February 9 and there is never a better time to visit the city of Golden. There are more than a dozen restaurants participating in this week-long dining experience. Participating restaurants will offer specials such as two-for-one cocktails, discounted entrees, three-course dinners and more.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
- Bella hummingbird– Three-course meal: antipasto (appetizer), starter and dessert for $ 35 per person. Choose from two antipasti, three entrees and cannoli for dessert.
- Bridgewater Grill– Receive a free dessert with the purchase of an entry.
- The buffalo rose –Buy 1 entry, get a second entry for 50% off. Limit of 1 special per group.
- Coffee 13– Nachos loaded with 2 margaritas for $ 15 during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- El Dorado Mexican Restaurant– 2 for 1 homemade margaritas and 2 for 1 shots on all Exotico tequilas.
- Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery – Enjoy 50% off certain bottles of wine all week and handcrafted cocktails from $ 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mention “Golden Restaurant Week” to a server and receive a tributary passport, which has current promotions.
- Colorado Plus 49 Cidery & Pub – 50% discount on flights with all food purchases and $ 1 on all tickets.
- Gold candy– Present your dinner receipt for that evening at a downtown Golden restaurant and receive 20% off the sweet dessert of your choice.
- Cheese ranch – 5 O’Clock flights – 3 cheese plates with 2 glasses of wine or beer for $ 18.00.
- Woody’s wood-fired pizza– Italian dinner for two ($ 49.99): appetizer with parmesan and garlic, two salads from the salad bar, two orders of manicotti stuffed with ricotta and a bottle of wine.
- Bob’s Atomic Burgers– A hamburger with two toppings, small side and drink for $ 10.
- Miners’ Lounge– Choose six cold meats and a bottle of wine (J Lohr Cabernet, Kendall Jackson Chardonnay or Benvolio Pinot Grigio) for $ 40.
- Old Capitol Grill & Smokehouse– Two starters and a bottle of wine for $ 59.95. Starters: salmon steak with celery root puree, broccoli rabe, sun-dried tomatoes, chili garlic; New York Strip (8 oz) with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots; and Roast chicken with baby carrot stew, potatoes, roasted mushrooms, English peas.
- Start Espresso Food Spirits – Two glasses of wine and a board of cold meats for $ 20.
- Nomad Taqueria and Beer Garden – Children eat free with the purchase of an entry.
- Jolynn’s & the BC Underground – Enjoy a free Cracklin chicken dip with the purchase of two entrees.
- Snarf’s – a free cookie or cup of soup with the purchase of a 7 “or 12” sandwich
- Bono’s Italian Restaurant – Lasagna dinner for two for $ 39.99: BOLANO aperitif, 2 lasagna entrees and 2 glasses of wine.
