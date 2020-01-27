Golden Restaurant Week | FOX31 Denver

Advertisement

Golden’s Restaurant week runs from January 31 to February 9 and there is never a better time to visit the city of Golden. There are more than a dozen restaurants participating in this week-long dining experience. Participating restaurants will offer specials such as two-for-one cocktails, discounted entrees, three-course dinners and more.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

Bella hummingbird – Three-course meal: antipasto (appetizer), starter and dessert for $ 35 per person. Choose from two antipasti, three entrees and cannoli for dessert.

– Three-course meal: antipasto (appetizer), starter and dessert for $ 35 per person. Choose from two antipasti, three entrees and cannoli for dessert. Bridgewater Grill – Receive a free dessert with the purchase of an entry.

– Receive a free dessert with the purchase of an entry. The buffalo rose – Buy 1 entry, get a second entry for 50% off. Limit of 1 special per group.

Buy 1 entry, get a second entry for 50% off. Limit of 1 special per group. Coffee 13 – Nachos loaded with 2 margaritas for $ 15 during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– Nachos loaded with 2 margaritas for $ 15 during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. El Dorado Mexican Restaurant – 2 for 1 homemade margaritas and 2 for 1 shots on all Exotico tequilas.

– 2 for 1 homemade margaritas and 2 for 1 shots on all Exotico tequilas. Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery – Enjoy 50% off certain bottles of wine all week and handcrafted cocktails from $ 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mention “Golden Restaurant Week” to a server and receive a tributary passport, which has current promotions.

– Enjoy 50% off certain bottles of wine all week and handcrafted cocktails from $ 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mention “Golden Restaurant Week” to a server and receive a tributary passport, which has current promotions. Colorado Plus 49 Cidery & Pub – 50% discount on flights with all food purchases and $ 1 on all tickets.

– 50% discount on flights with all food purchases and $ 1 on all tickets. Gold candy – Present your dinner receipt for that evening at a downtown Golden restaurant and receive 20% off the sweet dessert of your choice.

– Present your dinner receipt for that evening at a downtown Golden restaurant and receive 20% off the sweet dessert of your choice. Cheese ranch – 5 O’Clock flights – 3 cheese plates with 2 glasses of wine or beer for $ 18.00.

– 5 O’Clock flights – 3 cheese plates with 2 glasses of wine or beer for $ 18.00. Woody’s wood-fired pizza – Italian dinner for two ($ 49.99): appetizer with parmesan and garlic, two salads from the salad bar, two orders of manicotti stuffed with ricotta and a bottle of wine.

– Italian dinner for two ($ 49.99): appetizer with parmesan and garlic, two salads from the salad bar, two orders of manicotti stuffed with ricotta and a bottle of wine. Bob’s Atomic Burgers – A hamburger with two toppings, small side and drink for $ 10.

– A hamburger with two toppings, small side and drink for $ 10. Miners’ Lounge – Choose six cold meats and a bottle of wine (J Lohr Cabernet, Kendall Jackson Chardonnay or Benvolio Pinot Grigio) for $ 40.

– Choose six cold meats and a bottle of wine (J Lohr Cabernet, Kendall Jackson Chardonnay or Benvolio Pinot Grigio) for $ 40. Old Capitol Grill & Smokehouse – Two starters and a bottle of wine for $ 59.95. Starters: salmon steak with celery root puree, broccoli rabe, sun-dried tomatoes, chili garlic; New York Strip (8 oz) with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots; and Roast chicken with baby carrot stew, potatoes, roasted mushrooms, English peas.

– Two starters and a bottle of wine for $ 59.95. Starters: salmon steak with celery root puree, broccoli rabe, sun-dried tomatoes, chili garlic; New York Strip (8 oz) with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots; and Roast chicken with baby carrot stew, potatoes, roasted mushrooms, English peas. Start Espresso Food Spirits – Two glasses of wine and a board of cold meats for $ 20.

Two glasses of wine and a board of cold meats for $ 20. Nomad Taqueria and Beer Garden – Children eat free with the purchase of an entry.

– Children eat free with the purchase of an entry. Jolynn’s & the BC Underground – Enjoy a free Cracklin chicken dip with the purchase of two entrees.

– Enjoy a free Cracklin chicken dip with the purchase of two entrees. Snarf’s – a free cookie or cup of soup with the purchase of a 7 “or 12” sandwich

– a free cookie or cup of soup with the purchase of a 7 “or 12” sandwich Bono’s Italian Restaurant – Lasagna dinner for two for $ 39.99: BOLANO aperitif, 2 lasagna entrees and 2 glasses of wine.

