Goldberg's reported WWE Super ShowDown opponent is revealed

Goldberg returns to WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. Fans around the world want to know who’s coming next. Now you could know.

Brad Shepard reports that his source in the WWE has told him that Goldberg will have a run-in in Saudi Arabia with Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

According to a source in #WWE, Bray Wyatt will be Goldberg’s opponent for the show in Saudi Arabia.

Dave Meltzer also speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Goldberg could face Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown because it “feels like the most obvious match.”

Also interesting is the fact that Goldberg is going to SmackDown for his game announcement. Paul Heyman and Goldberg generally work closely together, which is why he usually appears on RAW.

– Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard), February 6, 2020

