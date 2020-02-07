Goldberg vs Bray Wyatt Set for WWE Universal Title

Advertisement

Goldberg returned to the WWE. He had a match for the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. We still had to find out who was next.

Click here for our full WWE Friday Night SmackDown coverage.

Before Goldberg could make his announcement, King Corbin came out to do a sales promotion. Then when they got there, Goldberg put down his challenge against the fiend.

Advertisement

Bray Wyatt participated in a Firefly Fun House episode. He accepted the challenge for the universal title. The date and location of this title match was not specified at the time of this writing, but it is likely that it will decline in Saudi Arabia.

This was first reported by Brad Shepard and it seems that WWE is doing exactly that.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.