The “Gods of Rap Tour” will return in 2020 with another monster bill starring Nas, DMX, Gang Starr and The Lox.

For now, the tour includes three dates in the UK: April 23 in Manchester; April 24 in London; and April 25 in Birmingham. Each night promises a “unique show” featuring full sets of all acts, while veteran hip hop DJ and producer Just Blaze (JAY-Z, Kanye West) will be on hand to host.

Nas is billed as the official headliner, while the tour marks the first DMX dates in the UK for over 15 years. According to a press release, Gang Starr should deliver “a very special Legacy set with a live band and a visual experience, which pays homage to the original founding member Guru”. The influential group recently released their first album in 16 years, One of the best yet.

The first “Gods of Rap Tour” tour took place in early 2019 and included a range of Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul.

Tickets for the new “Gods of Rap II Tour” will be on general sale from Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. You can buy them here.

Gods of Rap II 2020 Tour Dates:

04/23 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

04/24 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

04/25 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Birmingham Arena

