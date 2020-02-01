Advertisement

Robert Evans, the producer of “Chinatown”, who has shown numerous pioneering films together with “The Godfather” and “Harold and Maude” as head of Paramount Footage, has died. He was 89 years old.

An Evans advisor confirmed that Evans passed away on Saturday.

No different information was immediately available.

Advertisement

During Evans’ tenure at Paramount, he revived the studio with films along with “Rosemarys Kind”, “Serpico” and “The Godfather”, elements one and two.

Evans continued the off-screen drama by marrying among the most glamorous girls of the trade. He was married seven times. His wives included actresses Ali MacGraw and Catherine Oxenberg, and former Miss America Phyllis George.

In 1994 Evans wrote the treatise “The Child Remains in the Picture”, which became a documentary in 2002.