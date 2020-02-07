Advertisement

PANAJI :

Prime Minister Pramod Sawant said Thursday that the first phase of Mopa Airport in North Goa will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. When he presented the annual state budget to the assembly, Sawant said the first phase of the project should be commissioned by September 3 this year, but was delayed due to the Supreme Court’s environmental release order.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed the environmental permit for the Mopa airport project and has allowed construction to resume,” Sawant told the assembly.

The impact of the court’s reluctance on construction is currently under review and the date for the revision of the contract for the first phase of the project is being worked out, he said.

Advertisement

“Most likely the first flight will be from Mopa in the first quarter of 2022,” added Sawant.

The state government in the household has proposed setting up a competence development center in Mopa to train young people to work at the airport.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister has also proposed to build a 5,000-seat PPP mode convention center near Panaji.

Sawant also announced that his government would launch the Goa Journalist Welfare Bill to protect media people from violence and any damage to their lives and property while performing their duties.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.