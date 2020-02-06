Advertisement

The news from Alaya F., who signed her first film, Jawaani Jaaneman, had sparked immense enthusiasm. Given the positive reviews and appreciation it has received from audiences and critics alike, fans of the actor have another reason to be happy. Alaya will sign her second film, which was underway before Jawaani Jaaneman was released.

Pooja Entertainment, the makers of their debut vehicle, have signed Alaya for another company. Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment says: “It was a pleasure to work with Alaya on our first project. The team has always found a promise in their art and believed it would work wonders. We are happy that Alaya is part of our next project It is too early to reveal details about the project, but the whole team is happy to have them back in our family. “

Advertisement

Alaya shared her excitement: “I enjoyed working with Pooja Entertainment. They are wonderful people. It is a pleasure for me to make another film with them. They do incredible work in the industry and have produced great content. “

The audience praised Alaya’s appearance in Jawaani Jaaneman while the admirers made fun of their juice. From acting to dance, Alaya has proven to be a promising debutant. Her engagement shows in her interviews and her good behavior was also discussed. Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan was released on January 31.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates