Gmail's dark mode has disappeared on some phones

Gmail, Google’s official email software, has built-in dark mode help built into the operating system. Consistent with the data shared by some customers on social media and on know-how boards, help in the dark mode of Gmail on some phones has disappeared.

With the discharge of Android 10, builders began to accomplish their purposes with the help of dark mode. Google, the developer of Android, has recently supported Gmail’s dark mode purposes. However, Gmail’s dark mode has been moved for an unknown reason.

Some Android customers have reported that the recently launched Gmail model 2019.12.30.289507923 does not include dark mode help. The variety of posts on social networks that match Twitter and Reddit and indicate that the dark mode of Gmail has disappeared has increased.

Customers who indicated that the possibility of dark mode had largely disappeared had OnePlus phones. Still, some Google Pixel customers report that the possibility of Gmail’s dark mode has disappeared. Some customers say restarting the phone fixes the problem.

Google has not released a press release on Gmail’s Android app that disabled dark mode help on some phones. However, no replacement has yet been introduced to fix the problem in the Gmail Android app.