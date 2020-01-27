Glow Recipe launches its first lip product

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Glow Recipe

Serena Williams’ nails raised awareness of Australian bushfires

Photography via Graham Denholm / Getty

On Wednesday, Serena Williams played her second round game at the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. The idolized athlete was ready to sweat and play hard, but not without a bit of respect for the wildlife that was haunted by the tragic Australian bushfires. An enchanting koala bear was painted on one of William’s nails. This little gesture comes after the top athlete has announced that her entire five-digit ASB Classic win will be donated earlier this month to efforts to fight the bushfire. In addition, Williams and other tennis players recently participated in a fundraiser match in which all proceeds were donated to the tragic events.

The skin care brand Glow Recipe is launching a lip product on the market for the first time

Glow Recipe’s watermelon range is expanded to include a lip product called Watermelon Glow Lip Pop. The lip balm, formulated with acids and vitamins for a moist effect, also serves as an exfoliant and tint. As you can see, coconut blossom sugar granules are embedded in the balsam, which peel off and peel off physically when you run your finger over your lips. The secondary scrub that is packed into these lips is hibiscus extract, which is a natural source of alpha hydroxy acids to chemically dissolve dead skin cells. While that’s cool, the source of the color could be the star of the show. Red 27 is a dye that is used to produce color-changing shades because it changes into the desired color after contact with moisture. This advanced method allows the hue to look a little different for each person who wears it. The Watermelon Glow Lip Pop is available now for $ 29 at sephora.com and will be available in stores on January 31.

World Cup world champions and newlyweds Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are the latest Bumble and Bumble brand ambassadors

Football champions Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger just got their first deal in the beauty industry. The Orlando Pride athletes, who married in December and won the current championship title for the Women’s Soccer World Cup, are now brand ambassadors for the hair care brand Bumble and Bumble. Krieger explains that she is known for her “Ali Warrior Bun”, which is firmly withdrawn and extremely important to keep hair away from the face. “It’s nice that we have this identity in the field … through our hair,” she says. The two are not only true supporters of Bumble and Bumble, but also see the brand at eye level. “Bumble and Bumble is non-conformist, and so am I,” Harris said in one of the campaign videos. Watch the videos about the brand partnership and buy your favorite products here.

Lush launched a vegan beauty product

This week, Lush launched Ultraplant, an ethical, cruelty-free, handmade product that melts dirt and makeup. Thanks to its gentle formulation, this cream cleaner does not take a face off moisture. In line with lavish practice, the list of ingredients is minimal: organic jojoba oil, organic floral water, glycerin, sunflower wax, candelilla wax and organic agave nectar. Now available online and available in stores on January 31.

