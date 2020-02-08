Global warming is responsible for the hottest day in Antarctica in Argentina

Advertisement

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – According to Greenpeace, the Argentine Antarctic has the hottest day since the start of the readings on February 8th.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in the Esperanza research station rose to around 18.3 degrees Celsius around midday on Thursday, February 7th. This is the highest temperature measured since 1961.

The previous record on March 24, 2015 was 17.5 degrees.

The new record is “naturally shocking, but unfortunately not surprising because Antarctica is warming up with the rest of the planet,” said Frida Bengtsson, marine environmental specialist at Greenpeace, in a statement.

In Marambio, another Argentinian base in Antarctica, temperatures reached 14.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest temperature since 1971 for a day in February.

The news comes after a decade of record temperatures on the planet and a year 2019 that was the second hottest year since registers were kept.

And the new decade started with the same trend, with the hottest January since last month.

The effects of global warming have already led to rising sea levels due to melting ice caps.

The world’s two largest ice caps in Antarctica and Greenland have lost an average of 430 billion tons a year since 2006.

According to UN climate experts, the oceans rose 15 centimeters in the 20th century.

It is a threat to coastal cities and small islands around the world.

One of the largest glaciers in Antarctica is the Thwaites Glacier, which is the size of Great Britain.

Scientists say if it melts, it would raise sea levels by 65 centimeters.

“Over the past 30 years, the amount of ice on Thwaites and the neighboring glaciers has almost doubled,” said the group of researchers from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration in a statement.

Argentina has been present in Antarctica for 114 years, including on several scientific research bases. Argentina is also a signatory to the Antarctic Treaty, which entered into force in June 1961 and prohibits any militarization of the continent. – Rappler.com