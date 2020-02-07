Global shortage of anti-virus masks - WHO chief

Advertisement

“The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to the WHO Executive Board in Geneva

Published on February 7, 2020 at 7:50 p.m.

Updated February 7, 2020 at 7:52 p.m.

GENEVA, Switzerland – The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel corona virus, warned the head of the World Health Organization on Friday, February 7th.

He said he would speak to members of the supply chain network about protective equipment to try to fix “bottlenecks” in production.

WHO announced earlier this week that it had started shipping masks, gloves, respirators, insulating gowns and test kits to countries in need of help.

Tedros also said that some countries still do not provide clinical data on confirmed cases of the virus.

“We urge these Member States to share this information immediately,” he said.

“No country and no organization can stop this outbreak alone. Our best hope and our only hope is to work together.

“We have a common enemy that is dangerous and can cause serious social, political and economic upheavals. This is the time to fight it together,” he said.

Tedros also pointed out that the number of reported cases of the virus has decreased in the past two days.

He said this was “good news, but we warn against reading too much about it – the numbers could increase again.” – Rappler.com