Global alarm is growing as the Chinese capital reports the 1st virus death

Advertisement

WUHAN, China (UPDATED) – The capital of China on Monday, January 27, registered its first death by a deadly coronavirus, as it struggles to spread a rapidly spreading disease that has triggered global alarm, with countries making an effort to evacuate their citizens from the epicenter of the epicenter of the epidemic.

Death in Beijing raises the number of deaths from the new virus to 82, with more than 2,700 people infected throughout the nation and cases found in more than a dozen other countries.

Advertisement

Mongolia closed its vast border for vehicles from China, while Germany urged its citizens not to travel to the country and Malaysia banned people from the central province of Hubei, where the pneumonia-like virus was spreading.

In a sign of increasing official concern, Prime Minister Li Keqiang visited ground zero to monitor curtailment efforts in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people where the disease first appeared late last month.

The government has closed Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province and has imprisoned tens of millions of people, including thousands of foreigners, in an attempt to control the virus as the Lunar New Year holiday unfolds.

The communist government decided to extend the holiday, initially ending January 30, by 3 days to limit population flows and control the epidemic.

US President Donald Trump said the United States has provided China with “all necessary help” in fighting the virus.

The Beijing Health Commission said a 50-year-old man who visited Wuhan died of breathing problems on Monday, January 27, just 20 days after a visit to the city.

More than 700 new infections were confirmed in the country, while the number of suspected cases doubled in 24 hours to nearly 6,000.

The youngest infected patient was a 9-month-old baby being treated in Beijing.

In Wuhan, reporters from Agence France-Presse (AFP) saw construction workers make progress in the construction of one of the two field hospitals racing China to complete next week to flood overcrowded facilities full of people waiting for hours to see doctors attend.

On Day 5 under quarantine, residents shouted “Go Wuhan” from their windows, according to videos posted online, and AFP journalists saw a building with the words red light up in front of the Yangtze River.

“I worry more every day,” Quang Duy, a 32-year-old Vietnamese master’s student in Wuhan, told AFP.

Global fears are spreading

Land-based Mongolia, which is highly dependent on trade with China, closed the border with its huge neighbor for cars.

Mongolian schools and universities are closed until March 2, while public meetings with sports and entertainment are also suspended.

Malaysia banned visitors from Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei. Turkey advised its citizens to completely avoid non-essential journeys to China.

In Germany, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the government was in crisis talks with health experts to discuss the spread of the virus.

“Travelers should consider delaying or canceling unnecessary journeys to China,” Maas said.

A flight in the US is scheduled to leave Wuhan on Tuesday with consular staff and some US citizens. France is planning to fly out of town in the middle of this week. Japan will also bring its citizens home.

Belgium, Bangladesh, India and Spain said they were working to repatriate their nationals, while Germany was considering the possibility.

The World Health Organization stopped last week shortly after the outbreak declared a global emergency, which could have led to international trade or travel restrictions.

But the global body said on Monday that the global risk of the deadly virus in China was “high,” and an error in its earlier reports admitted that it was “moderate.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus left for Beijing to meet with Chinese officials.

Global stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday over the fear of coronavirus.

China is being closed

The virus is said to have jumped on people from animals in a Wuhan market that sold a wide range of exotic game.

China banned all trade in wild animals and plants on Sunday 26 January until the emergency situation subsides.

The virus has caused worldwide concern because of its resemblance to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds of people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003 and can also be traced back to the wild game trade.

Authorities throughout China have already imposed aggressive restrictions on transportation during the usually busy Lunar New Year season to prevent the virus from spreading.

Almost all passengers wear masks at Beijing’s main international airport. Fever checks are carried out at metro and train stations.

Usually hundreds of millions of people cross China in busy buses and trains during the holidays, a time for family gatherings.

But the festivities have been ruined this year by the corona virus, which can be transmitted between people, telling people to avoid meetings.

Numerous popular public attractions and seasonal festivals are closed. Various shopping centers in Beijing shortened opening times according to state media.

The national measures threaten to make a dent in an economy that was already slowing down.

Beijing and Shanghai were among the places that required strict controls and 14-day observation periods for people coming from Hubei.

Wuhan Mayor, Zhou Xianwang, said that about 5 million people had left the affected city during the new year trips in January, which showed that the virus could spread further. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement